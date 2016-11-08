High School Sports

November 8, 2016 12:08 PM

Here’s where metro-east high school athletes will go to college

By Norm Sanders

nsanders@bnd.com

Here is a list of area high school athletes who have either verbally committed already or will be signing with colleges and universities this week or in the near future. If you have someone to add to this list, please email Norm Sanders at nsanders@bnd.com as soon as possible:

Boys Basketball

Player

High School

College

Jeremiah Tilmon

East St. Louis

Illinois

Javon Pickett

Belleville East

Illinois

Jordan Goodwin

Althoff

St. Louis U.

Noah Frederking

Okawville

Evansville

Baseball

Player

High School

College

Erik Kaiser

Waterloo

Vanderbilt

Ben Cruikshank

Belleville East

Missouri State

Quinten Albrecht

Waterloo

Wichita State

Luke Vallandingham

Belleville West

McKendree

Evan Lawrence

Belleville East

McKendree

Austin Francis

Dupo

McKendree

Hayden Schaefer

O’Fallon

McKendree

Jack Strieker

Central

McKendree

Connor Breyer

O’Fallon

McKendree

Cody Crowder

O’Fallon

McKendree

Ty Shylanski

Belleville West

McKendree

Collin Hall

Civic Memorial

McKendree

Kade Burns

Edwardsville

Central Missouri

Corey Price

Civic Memorial

Central Missouri

John Hilpert

Freeburg

Missouri-St. Louis

Ben Maurer

Waterloo

Webster

Collin Kessler

Gibault

William Woods

Ryan Brink

Nashville

Lindenwood-Belleville

Lucas Tobin

Red Bud

Southwestern Illinois

Kolby Schulte

Central

Southwestern Illinois

Max Schaefer

O’Fallon

Southwestern Illinois

Joel Quirin

Edwardsville

Lincoln Trail

Konnar Loewen

Civic Memorial

Lincoln Trail

Track and Field

Player

High School

College

Tyler Higgins

Highland

Army

Girls Basketball

Player

High School

College

Addaya Moore

Granite City

Illinois

Makenzie Silvey

Edwardsville

SIU Carbondale

Criste’on Waters

Edwardsville

SIU Carbobndale

Allie Troeckler

Civic Memorial

SIU Edwardsville

Kyleigh Vaught

Althoff

Nebraska-Kearney

Girls Volleyball

Player

High School

College

Katirah Johnson

Mascoutah

Murray State

Colene Hamilton

Columbia

Central Arkansas

Erica Hitpas

Mater Dei

Western Illinois

Louise Comerford

Althoff

Miami (Ohio)

Mackenzie Koester

O’Fallon

McKendree

Nilah Roy

Mascoutah

Kentucky Wesleyan

Lacey Albers

Mascoutah

William Jewell

Kathryn Finnerty

Waterloo

Lindenwood-St. Charles

Sam Kruse

Waterloo

Webster

Sydney Bullock

Columbia

William Woods

Hannah Harbaugh

Freeburg

MacMurray

Mackenzie Archambo

Freeburg

MacMurray

Kennedy Carnes

Civic Memorial

Illinois College

Annika Ochs

Civic Memorial

Blackburn

Hannah Bouas

Freeburg

Southwestern Illinois

Alex Dahm

Belleville West

Lewis & Clark

Imani Williamson

O’Fallon

Jefferson

Megan Gilliam

Waterloo

Lincoln

Annie Evans

Alton

Southwestern Illinois

Softball

Player

High School

College

Kelly Metter

Columbia

Missouri State

Alex Boze

Belleville East

Missouri State

Sarah Hangsleben

Edwardsville

Villanova

Logan Braundmeier

Mater Dei

Murray State

Tieghan Morio

Mascoutah

Ball State

Chandler Henson

Edwardsville

McKendree

Cami Meddows

Wesclin

Missouri Baptist

Sydney Englehart

Mater Dei

St. Ambrose

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Triad football coach talks Saturday playoff loss to Morris

View more video

Sports Videos