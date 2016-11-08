Here’s where metro-east high school athletes will go to college

Here is a list of area high school athletes who have either verbally committed already or will be signing with colleges and universities this week or in the near future. If you have someone to add to this list, please email Norm Sanders at nsanders@bnd.com as soon as possible:
Boys Basketball
Player
High School
College
Jeremiah Tilmon
East St. Louis
Illinois
Javon Pickett
Belleville East
Illinois
Jordan Goodwin
Althoff
St. Louis U.
Noah Frederking
Okawville
Evansville
Baseball
Player
High School
College
Erik Kaiser
Waterloo
Vanderbilt
Ben Cruikshank
Belleville East
Missouri State
Quinten Albrecht
Waterloo
Wichita State
Luke Vallandingham
Belleville West
McKendree
Evan Lawrence
Belleville East
McKendree
Austin Francis
Dupo
McKendree
Hayden Schaefer
O’Fallon
McKendree
Jack Strieker
Central
McKendree
Connor Breyer
O’Fallon
McKendree
Cody Crowder
O’Fallon
McKendree
Ty Shylanski
Belleville West
McKendree
Collin Hall
Civic Memorial
McKendree
Kade Burns
Edwardsville
Central Missouri
Corey Price
Civic Memorial
Central Missouri
John Hilpert
Freeburg
Missouri-St. Louis
Ben Maurer
Waterloo
Webster
Collin Kessler
Gibault
William Woods
Ryan Brink
Nashville
Lindenwood-Belleville
Lucas Tobin
Red Bud
Southwestern Illinois
Kolby Schulte
Central
Southwestern Illinois
Max Schaefer
O’Fallon
Southwestern Illinois
Joel Quirin
Edwardsville
Lincoln Trail
Konnar Loewen
Civic Memorial
Lincoln Trail
Track and Field
Player
High School
College
Tyler Higgins
Highland
Army
Girls Basketball
Player
High School
College
Addaya Moore
Granite City
Illinois
Makenzie Silvey
Edwardsville
SIU Carbondale
Criste’on Waters
Edwardsville
SIU Carbobndale
Allie Troeckler
Civic Memorial
SIU Edwardsville
Kyleigh Vaught
Althoff
Nebraska-Kearney
Girls Volleyball
Player
High School
College
Katirah Johnson
Mascoutah
Murray State
Colene Hamilton
Columbia
Central Arkansas
Erica Hitpas
Mater Dei
Western Illinois
Louise Comerford
Althoff
Miami (Ohio)
Mackenzie Koester
O’Fallon
McKendree
Nilah Roy
Mascoutah
Kentucky Wesleyan
Lacey Albers
Mascoutah
William Jewell
Kathryn Finnerty
Waterloo
Lindenwood-St. Charles
Sam Kruse
Waterloo
Webster
Sydney Bullock
Columbia
William Woods
Hannah Harbaugh
Freeburg
MacMurray
Mackenzie Archambo
Freeburg
MacMurray
Kennedy Carnes
Civic Memorial
Illinois College
Annika Ochs
Civic Memorial
Blackburn
Hannah Bouas
Freeburg
Southwestern Illinois
Alex Dahm
Belleville West
Lewis & Clark
Imani Williamson
O’Fallon
Jefferson
Megan Gilliam
Waterloo
Lincoln
Annie Evans
Alton
Southwestern Illinois
Softball
Player
High School
College
Kelly Metter
Columbia
Missouri State
Alex Boze
Belleville East
Missouri State
Sarah Hangsleben
Edwardsville
Villanova
Logan Braundmeier
Mater Dei
Murray State
Tieghan Morio
Mascoutah
Ball State
Chandler Henson
Edwardsville
McKendree
Cami Meddows
Wesclin
Missouri Baptist
Sydney Englehart
Mater Dei
St. Ambrose
