Saturday’s metro-east high school playoff schedule

Here is Saturday’s high school football and volleyball playoff schedule for areas teams. Scores will be posted here throughout the day:
High School Football
Quarterfinal Playoffs
Class 8A
Glenbard West (9-2) at Edwardsville (10-1), 1 p.m.
Class 7A
East St. Louis (11-0) at Villa Park Willowbrook (8-3), 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Rochester (10-1) vs. Althoff (11-0) at Lindenwood Stadium in Belleville, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena
Class 2A State Tournament
Third Place
Althoff vs. Chicago Latin, 12:25 p.m.
Class 3A State Tournament
Third Place
Mascoutah vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
