November 12, 2016 8:35 AM

Saturday’s metro-east high school playoff schedule

Here is Saturday’s high school football and volleyball playoff schedule for areas teams. Scores will be posted here throughout the day:

High School Football

Quarterfinal Playoffs

Class 8A

Glenbard West (9-2) at Edwardsville (10-1), 1 p.m.

Class 7A

East St. Louis (11-0) at Villa Park Willowbrook (8-3), 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Rochester (10-1) vs. Althoff (11-0) at Lindenwood Stadium in Belleville, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena

Class 2A State Tournament

Third Place

Althoff vs. Chicago Latin, 12:25 p.m.

Class 3A State Tournament

Third Place

Mascoutah vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

