All-Cahokia Conference fall sports teams

Here are the 2016 Cahokia Conference fall sports all-conference teams for high school football, girls volleyball and boys soccer:
FOOTBALL
Offense
QB: Bobby Tedesco, Freeburg, sr.
QB: Griffin Ziebold, Red Bud, jr.
QB: Greg Long, Columbia, sr.
RB: Donte Nettles, Carlyle, sr.
RB: Ryan Hess, Red Bud, sr.
RB: Collin Thomas, Central, sr.
RB: Ben Rakers, Central, sr.
RB: Colton Byrd, Columbia, jr.
Receiver: Tyler Siever, Carlyle, jr.
Receiver: Gavin Rensing, Red Bud, sr.
Receiver: Jordan Holmes, Columbia, jr.
OL: Aaron Quitmeyer, Wesclin, sr.
OL: Jacob Brown, Wesclin, so.
OL: Isaac Luthy, Red Bud, sr.
OL: Domonic Weary, Central, sr.
OL: Tyler Gorsich, Central, sr.
OL: Owen Suedkamp, Columbia, sr.
OL: Mitch Huebner, Columbia, jr.
OL: MacKay Ham, Dupo, sr.
Kicker: Greg Long, Columbia, sr.
Defense
DL: Cory Fithian, Red Bud, jr.
DL: Domonic Weary, Central, sr.
DL: Brandon Hooker, Central, sr.
DL: Jarrett Alscheid, Columbia, sr.
DL: Austin Miller, Wesclin, sr.
DE: Antonio Williams, Wesclin, sr.
DE: Brice Haselhorst, Central, sr.
DE: Victor Licklilder, Dupo, jr.
LB: Lucas Koopmann, Central, sr.
LB: Owen Suedkamp, Columbia, sr.
LB: Dru Johnson, Carlyle, sr.
LB: Logan Houba, Red Bud, jr.
LB: Eli Cox, Carlyle, sr.
DB: Jordan Holmes, Columbia, jr.
DB: Mitch Daniels, Columbia, jr.
DB: Alex Birchler, Red Bud, jr.
DB: Ben Rakers, Central, sr.
Punter: Josh DeMage, Wesclin, jr.
BOYS SOCCER
Goalkeeper: Trent Holtgrave, Central, so.
Goalkeeper: Jon Kuebler, Columbia, jr.
Forward: Jensen Lake, Central, sr.
Forward: Trent Calvert, Wesclin, jr.
Forward: Noah Williams, Freeburg, so.
Midfield: Sam Spivey, Columbia, jr.
Midfield: Connor Jackson, Columbia, sr.
Midfield: Jake Bridges, Columbia, jr.
Midfield: Riley Hubler, Columbia, so.
Back: Stephen Fuller, Lebanon, sr.
Back: Will Smith, Wesclin, sr.
Back: Spencer Houck, Freeburg, jr.
Back: Karson Fehrmann, Central, jr.
Back: David Hawickhorst, Columbia, sr.
Back: Cole Bivins, Columbia, sr.
Back: Charlie Harres, Columbia, so.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Mississippi Division
Setter: Hannah Hoffmann, Carlyle, sr.
Setter: Abby Quirin, Freeburg, sr.
Setter: Elizabeth Fleming, Columbia, sr.
Outside Hitter: Colene Hamilton, Columbia, sr.
Outside Hitter: Morgan Cowell, Red Bud, jr.
Outside Hitter: Olivia Krebs, Wesclin, sr.
Outside Hitter: Kim Hall, Central, jr.
Outside Hitter: Kelly Metter, Columbia, sr.
RS Hitter: Maddie Hurd, Freeburg, jr.
Middle Hitter: Hannah Harbaugh, Freeburg, sr.
Middle Hitter: Jordan Hausmann, Columbia, sr.
Middle Hitter: Alyssa Yochum, Columbia, sr.
Kaskaskia Division
Jordyn Killy, Valmeyer, sr.
Hannah Harris, Marissa, sr.
Danika White, New Athens, fr.
Guin Kohnz, Valmeyer, so.
AnnaBeth Batson, Steeleville, jr.
Blair Brady, Valmeyer, sr.
Taylor Junge, New Athens, jr.
Maddie Schoenfeld, Lebanon, jr.
Brooke Jansen, New Athens, jr.
Bailey Gale, Marissa, sr.
Sam Seidel, Valmeyer , jr.
