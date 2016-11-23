High School Sports

November 23, 2016 5:38 AM

BND Small-School All-Area Volleyball Team

By Norm Sanders

2016 Belleville News-Democrat Small-School (Class 1A-2A) All-Area Volleyball Team

Player of the Year

Louise Comerford, Althoff, jr.

Coach of the Year

Sara Dietrich, Althoff

First Team

Emily Myatt, Althoff, sr.

Morgan Cowell, Red Bud, jr.

Kelly Dooley, Gibault, sr.

Jordyn Killy, Valmeyer, sr.

Addie Burris, Althoff, jr.

Olivia Krebs, Wesclin, sr.

DS/libero: Katie Allard, Althoff, sr.

Second Team

Kera Kiner, Sparta, sr.

Danika White, New Athens, fr.

Lydia Flaherty, Metro-East Lutheran, sr.

Caralyn Papenberg, Gibault, sr.

Hannah Hoffmann, Carlyle, sr.

DS/libero: Sydney Schweizer, Red Bud, sr.

Honorable Mention

(alphabetical)

Blair Brady, Valmeyer; Megan Brown, Dupo; Cori Cissell, Sparta; Courtney Fenelon, Metro-East Lutheran; Karinna Gall, Althoff; Makenzie Harbaugh, Red Bud; Hannah Harris, Marissa; Audrey Jansen, Okawville; Brooke Jansen, New Athens; Taylor Junge, New Athens; Leighten Kaiser, Althoff; Paige Kasten, Nashville; Abby Kempfer, Nashville; Guin Kohnz, Valmeyer; Bailey Lehmann, Gibault; Makenzie McFeron, Nashville; Jeanette Peebles, Carlyle; Sophie Richards, Red Bud; Maddie Schoenfeld, Lebanon; Emily Schwarz, Metro-East Lutheran; Sam Seidel, Valmeyer; Brooklynn Smith, Carlyle; Danielle Timmermann, Metro-East Lutheran; Mariah Vahlkamp, Carlyle; Hillary Wessel, Gibault; Katie Wemhoener, Althoff

DS/libero: Annika Beal, Althoff; Kaitlyn Hagarty, Wesclin; Alli Hummert, Sparta

Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders

