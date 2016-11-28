Young, enthusiastic Belleville East wrestling team off to solid start

1:03 Police investigate shooting scene at Cahokia Walmart Pause

0:39 Police chief speaks about officer-involved shooting at Cahokia Walmart

0:48 Police on the scene of shooting outside of Cahokia Walmart

1:38 Surveillance video of O'Fallon KFC robbery

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:11 O'Fallon coach breaks down his team's basketball win over Carbondale

0:40 Pair of elves hang lights in the metro-east

1:56 Opinion: Preview the 'Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics' documentary