Althoff vs. Carbondale Boys Basketball

Althoff’s Edwyn Brown shoots past Carbondale’s James Baltz and (41) Seth Ousley during their game on Friday at Althoff.
Althoff’s Marvin Bateman moves to block Carbondale’s Darius Beane during their game on Friday at Althoff.
Althoff’s Edwyn Brown drives to the hoop past Carbondale’s Kani Acree during their game on Friday at Althoff.
Althoff’s Jordan Goodwin drives to the hoop past Cabondale’s James Baltz during their game on Friday at Althoff.
Althoff’s Dante Ray jumps to block Carbondale’s Darius Beane during their game on Friday at Althoff.
Carbondale head coach Jim Miller.
Althoff head coach Greg Leib.
Althoff’s Ryder Goodwin keeps the ball away from Carbondale’s Darius Beane during their game at Althoff on Friday.
Althoff’s Di’Mond Salmond shoots past Carbondale’s (23) James Baltz and Seth Ousley during their game on Friday at Althoff.
Althoff’s Jordan Goodwin drives to the hoop past Carbondale’s James Baltz and (11) Kani Acree during their game on Friday at Althoff.
Althoff’s Bryson Strong pulls away from Carbondale’s James Baltz during their game on Friday at Althoff.
