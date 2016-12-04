West sophomore talks about ending losing streak against Edwardsville

East St. Louis senior Jeremiah Tilmon on Thursday made his college choice official with a press conference in the school library. The 6-foot-10 post player will play for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini at Champaign next year.
East St. Louis senior Jeremiah Tilmon talks to BND Sports Editor Todd Eschman before making his college choice official with a press conference Thursday in the school library. The 6-foot-10 post player will continue his career at the University of Illinois.
Mascoutah seniors Nilah Roy and Kamrynn Voypick are excited about the Indians' 25-21, 26-28, 25-23 victory over Bloomington Central Catholic on Saturday at the Illinois Class 3A state volleyball tournament.
Jordan Goodwin, who helped lead Althoff to the Class 3A state basketball championship and the Class 4A state football title game as a junior, signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball for Saint Louis University.
Edwardsville junior Rachel Pranger had a team-high seven kills, but the Tigers fell to Normal in the finals of the Chatham-Glenwood 4A Volleyball Sectional. Normal advances to its own super sectional against Minooka.