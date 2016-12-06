Former O’Fallon standout to lead Red Bud softball

Red Bud High School has turned to a former two-sport O’Fallon standout to lead its softball program.
Jamie Corbier, who graduated from OTHS in 2006, replaces long-time coach Dave Lucht. She’s been an assistant at Red Bud for four years, both at the junior varsity and elementary school levels.
Her experience with the up-and-comers in the program will make taking charge of the program an easy transition, she said.
“It’s been a luxury to be able to work with a bunch of these girls since they were in the sixth grade,” Corbier said. “It should be a really easy transition for us.”
Red Bud finished last season 16-14 and was knocked out of the class 2A Pinckneyville Regional by the host team.
But Corbier will welcome back the Musketeers’ four best hitters and three best pitchers, including senior Mackenzie Schweizer, whose .471 batting average and 2.63 earned run average were both team bests.
Juniors Laura Juelfs (.436 batting average) and MaKenzie Harbaugh (.413, team-high 35 RBIs, 2.73 ERA) and senior Sophia Koesterer (.339, 12 RBI, 2.84 ERA) are included in that mix of core talent.
“That’s one of the big things we’re excited about. A lot of the kids at the sophomore level stepped up to varsity in a really big way. To have them back with a year under their belt — along with our seniors — will make this a really talented group.”
Corbier says she hopes the Musketeers’ success in volleyball will carry over first to the basketball season and then to softball.
“We’ve been successful, but never had that chance to win a regional,” she said. “A lot of the girls played basketball, so they’ve got a taste now of a regional championship. That will be important.”
Corbier played golf and softball at O’Fallon for four years, earning All-Southwestern Conference and BND All-Area honors. She moved on to Southeast Missouri State University for one season on an academic scholarship before transferring to Kaskaskia for a single season of softball.
She used up her final three seasons of college softball eligibility at McKendree, where she earned all-conference honors and was named a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete. Corbier maintained a 4.0 grade-point-average through college, earning her bachelor’s degree in secondary education with an emphasis in history.
Todd Eschman: 618-239-2540, @tceschman
Comments