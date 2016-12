All-South Seven Conference fall sports teams

3:53 Our War: Marine wounded on Iwo Jima proudest of helping Guam natives Pause

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:11 O'Fallon coach breaks down his team's basketball win over Carbondale

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:09 Freeburg Midgets junior lifts his team past Waterloo

1:12 Scenes from the Gingerbread 5k run/walk in Belleville

1:18 Adopt Snoopy and have yourself a merry little Charlie Brown Christmas

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:30 Kurt Prenzler sworn in as county board chairman