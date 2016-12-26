High School Sports

December 26, 2016 5:13 PM

Monday’s high school basketball holiday tournament scores

News-Democrat

Here are Monday’s high school basketball holiday tournament scores:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament

Civic Memorial 71, Dupo 33

Marquette 61, Lebanon 22

Columbia 59, Sparta 23

Triad 75, Valmeyer 53

Civic Memorial 70, Lebanon 37

Freeburg vs. Dupo

Columbia vs. Waterloo

Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament

Game 1: Waltonville 68, Cobden 49

Game 2: Goreville 81, Odin 48

Game 3: Marissa 65, Johnston City 60, OT

Game 4: Woodlawn 55, Zeigler-Royalton 52

Game 5: Chester 77, Century 76, OT

Game 6: Christopher 65, New Athens 35

Game 7: (3) Steeleville vs. Thompsonville

Game 8: (6) Sesser-Valier vs. Galatia

Vandalia Holiday Tournament

Effingham St. Anthony 98, Ramsey 12

Pana 52, Vandalia 48

Flora 64, Father McGivney 38

Patoka 53, Shelbyville 47

Pana vs. Ramsey

Effingham St. Anthony vs. Vandalia

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lebanon/Wesclin Christmas Tournament

Game 1: Greenville 61, Sparta 32

Game 2: Columbia 52, Southwestern 20

Game 3: Wesclin 52, Chester 41

Game 4: Mount Olive 56, Steeleville 12

Game 5: Roxana vs. Red Bud

Game 6: Marissa vs. Christ Our Rock Lutheran

Game 7: Du Quoin vs. New Athens

Game 8: Carlyle vs. Lebanon

