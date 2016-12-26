Here are Monday’s high school basketball holiday tournament scores:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament
Civic Memorial 71, Dupo 33
Marquette 61, Lebanon 22
Columbia 59, Sparta 23
Triad 75, Valmeyer 53
Civic Memorial 70, Lebanon 37
Freeburg vs. Dupo
Columbia vs. Waterloo
Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament
Game 1: Waltonville 68, Cobden 49
Game 2: Goreville 81, Odin 48
Game 3: Marissa 65, Johnston City 60, OT
Game 4: Woodlawn 55, Zeigler-Royalton 52
Game 5: Chester 77, Century 76, OT
Game 6: Christopher 65, New Athens 35
Game 7: (3) Steeleville vs. Thompsonville
Game 8: (6) Sesser-Valier vs. Galatia
Vandalia Holiday Tournament
Effingham St. Anthony 98, Ramsey 12
Pana 52, Vandalia 48
Flora 64, Father McGivney 38
Patoka 53, Shelbyville 47
Pana vs. Ramsey
Effingham St. Anthony vs. Vandalia
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lebanon/Wesclin Christmas Tournament
Game 1: Greenville 61, Sparta 32
Game 2: Columbia 52, Southwestern 20
Game 3: Wesclin 52, Chester 41
Game 4: Mount Olive 56, Steeleville 12
Game 5: Roxana vs. Red Bud
Game 6: Marissa vs. Christ Our Rock Lutheran
Game 7: Du Quoin vs. New Athens
Game 8: Carlyle vs. Lebanon
