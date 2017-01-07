Althoff vs East St. Louis at Highland Shootout

Althoff's Edwyn Brown (3, left) reaches around East St. Louis player Terrence Hargrove (34) trying to get at the ball in first half action at the Highland Shootout.
Tim Vizer
Althoff's C J Coldon (12) shoots over East St. Louis player Terrence Hargrove (34) in the final game of the Highland Shootout.
Tim Vizer
East St. Louis player Reyondous Estes (2, left) reaches in for the ball dribbled by Althoff's Jordan Goodwin (23) in first half action at the Highland Shootout.
Tim Vizer
Althoff's C J Coldon (12) dribbles between East St. Louis players Terrence Hargrove (34) and Kerion Chairs (1) in the final game of the Highland Shootout.
Tim Vizer
Althoff's C J Coldon dribbles downcourt against East St. Louis in the final game of the Highland Shootout.
Tim Vizer
Althoff's Jordan Goodwin goes in for a layup against East St. Louis in the Highland Shootout.
Tim Vizer
