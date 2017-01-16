Belleville East, Triad capture regional bowling titles

Belleville East junior Jake Gray averaged over 224 for his six game block and two teammates also averaged better than 220 as the Lancers captured a narrow win at the Illinois High School Association Belleville East Regional Bowling Tournament on Monday at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville.
Gray finished with a score of 1,346 pins while teammates David Barrett-Ness (1,326) and Douglas Gray (1,313) also had solid days on the Lancers home lanes as East posted a three-pin win over perennial state power O’Fallon. The Lancers finished with a six-game total of 6,483, while O’Fallon was second with a 6,480 pin total.
O’Fallon was led by senior Matthew Toohey (1,389) while junior Mark Hoerner (1.336) also bowled well for O’Fallon. Columbia (6,327) and Mascoutah (6,145) rounded out the top four teams which will advance to the Collinsville Sectional on Saturday at Camelot Lanes.
Althoff junior Jon Leshikar finished as the individual champion with a score of 1,439 pins. Also advancing to the sectional as individuals were Tyler Hunter (1,387 pins) and Peter Jacobs (1,223) of Freeburg, Belleville West bowlers Sam Watson (1,318) and Jacob Harris (1,234), Aaron Link (1,297) and Ryan Matzig (1,248).
Ryan Wolf of Gibault (1,247), Cody Putnam of Dupo (1, 231) and Lebanon freshman Brandon Ogden (1,231) also advanced.
At the Salem Regional
Triad senior Gavin Pisetta averaged 711 for his two 3-game series as he led the Triad Knights to their first regional bowling championship in school history.
The overall medalist for the day, Pisetta was aided by senior Kyle Hazelwood (1,299) and junior Nick Beeler (1,258) for Triad which finished with a team score of 6,357, 179 pins more than runner-up Highland (6,178). Salem (5,801) and Collinsville (5,798) rounded out the top four teams which will advance to the Collinsville Sectional on Saturday.
Breese Mater Dei failed to advance as a team, but the Knights did advance three individuals in Keegan Spirek (1,222), Calvin Kalmer (1,168) and Maria Kreke (1,165)
Other individuals moving on are Michael Coulson of Edwardsville Metro East Lutheran (1,165), Tyler Alexander of Wesclin (1,093), Hunter Noud (1,084) and Eddie Sims of Edwardsville (1,073) and David Reagan of Granite City (1,082)
