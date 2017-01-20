At Belleville East, bowling is a family sport

David Barrett-Ness has fond memories of growing up as a member of the Belleville East High School bowling family.
Growing up, Barrett-Ness would spend time before and after school at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights, where his grandmother worked in the office. And from the time he was six, Barrett-Ness remembers the wonderful time he had being around the older kids on the Belleville East boys and girls high school bowling team, where his grandfather, Gene Barrett, was the Lancers’ longtime bowling coach.
“I remember being around the Belleville East team when I was little and being with my grandfather when they went to the state tournament,” Barrett-Ness said. “My mom (Jenn Barrett Mersinger) and my aunt Kimberly Barrett both bowled for my grandfather at East when they were in high school, and so I guess you can say I’ve been around Belleville East bowling my entire life.”
Now a senior at Belleville East, ranked No. 1 in his class academically, and carrying an average of 203, Barrett-Ness is one of several current bowlers in the Lancers program following in the footsteps of family members.
Senior Doug Gray and his brother Jacob, a junior, are current members of the boys squad, while their sister, Abby, is a freshman on the girls team.
“It’s like we’re all one big family because members of our families are either bowling, have bowled or are associated with the East bowling program in some way,” Doug Gray said. “With brothers and sisters, you are always going to have that sibling rivalry thing, and we do, but I have really enjoyed bowling with my brother and then my sister this year, It’s brought us closer.”
There are even more family connections on the current Lancers squads:
▪ Senior Kaitlyn Lacy is the co-captain of the Lancers girls team. Her brother, Brandon, is a freshman starter for the boys team.
▪ Junior Tyler McGibney and his brother, freshman Connor, are members of the boys JV team.
▪ Ken Sauerwine is a starter for the boys JV team and is the son of Dave Sauerwine, an assistant coach. Ken’s sisters, Katey and Cecelia, who have since graduated, were also standouts for the girls team.
▪ Freshman Grace Kowalski is a starter for the girls following in the footsteps of her older sister Jessica Kowalski, an East alumna.
Even Belleville East coach Marcus Barriger has some connections to the Lancers’ past.
“Gene Barrett, who did a tremendous job of building this bowling program and was here for many years, was my youth bowling coach when I bowled as a kid,” Barriger said. “This is just a very special group of kids who come from great families that are involved in this program.”
