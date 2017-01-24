Belleville West vs. Belleville East

Belleville West's DeAndre Jackson closes in on Belleville East's Rico Sylvester during their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville East's Jordan Yates tries to drive around Belleville West's Tyler Dancy during their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville East fans.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville West's Tyler Dancy closes in on Belleville East's Javon Pickett during their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville East's Malachi Smith closes in on Belleville West's DeAndre Jackson during their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville West head coach Joe Muniz.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville West fans.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville West's Tyler Dacny moves in to block Belleville East's during their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com