Collinsville senior, O’Fallon team finish top three at state bowling tournament

Collinsville High School senior Clayton Hartman put the finishing touch on a solid season with three-game series of 713 and 666 Saturday to clinch the second-place medal at the IHSA Boys State Bowling Tournament at St. Clair Bowl.
Trailing eventual champion Nate Stubler of LaSalle-Peru by 213 pins entering the final two rounds, Hartman had four games of 238 or better on tough lane conditions. And while he made no progress on catching Stubler — who finished with a state record of 3,116 pins for 12 games. Hartman’s 2,808 pin total was well ahead of Oak Forest senior Josh Borger’s 2,734 pins in the battle for second place.
Hartman finished with an average of 234 for the tournament.
“He (Stubler) was just unbelievable all weekend,” Hartman said. “This being my last (high school) tournament, I just wanted to have fun and enjoy bowling this weekend. This was a nice way to end it.”
Brandon Mooney, of Hononegah, placed fourth with 2,699 pins, one pin more than O’Fallon senior Andrew Orf, who rounded out the top five individuals. But with a more-than-200-pin lead before play began Saturday, nobody was going to catch Stubler.
After bowling back-to-back 300 games on Friday, Stubler had series of 729 and 745 Saturday and finished play with a 259.7 average.
“Yesterday (Friday) was just ... unreal. There was no way I was going to match that,” Stubler said. “I just wanted to go out and bowl well again today. I did that.”
Freeburg High School junior Tyler Hunter also made history Saturday. The Midgets’ only bowler at the state finals, Hunter had series of 648 and 704 Saturday to finish with a score of 2,666 pins and averaged 222.2 for 12 games as he became the first bowler to earn a state medal by placing seventh overall.
“I was a little nervous before the last round. I was a little behind, and I knew I needed to have a good last series in order to be in the top 12,” Hunter said. “It was a good day and weekend.”
O’Fallon team places third
Led by Orf, junior Mark Hoerner and senior Matthew Toohey, the O’Fallon Panthers earned their fourth state tournament trophy in six years, placing third with a total of 12,602 pins.
First-day leader Harlem got top-10 finishes from Noah Mandujano (eighth) and Collin Day (ninth), and won the title with 12,998 pins, 184 more than second-place Hononegah. The title is the first IHSA-sanctioned state title for the Huskies, who won an unofficial state championship in 2001.
The IHSA Boys State Bowling Tournament began in 2003.
In second place when play began Saturday, O’Fallon was hoping to make a run at its first state title. But when the lanes changed, the Panther couldn’t catch the Huskies.
“I’m very proud of this team. The senior class has three third-place finishes and a fourth in their four trips to the state tournament. That’s really strong,” O’Fallon coach Mike Imes said. “We still averaged over 1,000 pins today and had just one ‘off’ game. We had just another wonderful season.”
Triad, led by Gavin Pisetta (2,585) and Nick Beeler (2,507), placed fourth behind O’Fallon with a score of 12,229, while Rockford East was fifth with a score of 12,215. Belleville East finished 11th with a team total of 12,000 pins.
Other local individuals competing were Justin Budde, of Columbia, who was 24th with 2,587 pins, and Collin Korte, of Highland, who tied for 35th place with 2,530.
