High School Sports

February 1, 2017 1:23 PM

Metro-east college sports signings

BOYS SOCCER

Player

High School

College

Brett Niedzwiecki

Collinsville

McKendree

Ryan Stites

Waterloo

Truman State

GIRLS SOCCER

Player

High School

College

Emily Holten

Collinsville

Mississippi

Andrea Frerker

Collinsville

SIU Edwardsville

Lexi Grote

Granite City

Southeast Missouri St.

Morgan Glaenzer

Columbia

Tennessee-Martin

Dayle McEwen

Collinsville

Francis Marion U.

Morgan Lerch

Collinsville

Jacksonville State

Alynnah O’Leary

Collinsville

McKendree

Tayler Devine

Collinsville

McKendree

Grace Neidhardt

Granite City

McKendree

Danielle Knutson

Collinsville

McKendree

Amanda Kaltwasser

Althoff

Maryville

Kaylee McSpadden

Collinsville

Maryville

Madelyne Juenger

Columbia

Southern Indiana

Kendyl Pritchett

Granite City

Culver Stockton

Neeley Wiehardt

Granite City

Culver Stockton

Bianca Cortez

Collinsville

Southwestern Illinois

Alex Deluca

Collinsville

Southwestern Illinois

Abby Crabtree

Edwardsville

Purdue

Mallory Mushill

Edwardsville

SIU Edwardsville

Allysiah Belt

Edwardsville

Missouri-St. Louis

Taylor Hansen

Edwardsville

Lewis & Clark

Ashlin West

Edwardsville

Illinois-Chicago

HOCKEY

Player

High School

College

Zach Stenger

Collinsville

McKendree

Jacob Scrum

Collinsville

McKendree

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Player

High School

College

Imani Williamson

O’Fallon

Jefferson College

Allie Warfield

Mascoutah

Monmouth College

BASEBALL

Cody Freppon

Belleville East

Southwestern Illinois

Max Schaefer

O’Fallon

Southwestern Illinois

Trevor Kohrmann

Central

Southwestern Illinois

Kolby Schulte

Central

Southwestern Illinois

Lucas Tobin

Red Bud

Southwestern Illinois

