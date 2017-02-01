Metro-east college sports signings

BOYS SOCCER
Player
High School
College
Brett Niedzwiecki
Collinsville
McKendree
Ryan Stites
Waterloo
Truman State
GIRLS SOCCER
Player
High School
College
Emily Holten
Collinsville
Mississippi
Andrea Frerker
Collinsville
SIU Edwardsville
Lexi Grote
Granite City
Southeast Missouri St.
Morgan Glaenzer
Columbia
Tennessee-Martin
Dayle McEwen
Collinsville
Francis Marion U.
Morgan Lerch
Collinsville
Jacksonville State
Alynnah O’Leary
Collinsville
McKendree
Tayler Devine
Collinsville
McKendree
Grace Neidhardt
Granite City
McKendree
Danielle Knutson
Collinsville
McKendree
Amanda Kaltwasser
Althoff
Maryville
Kaylee McSpadden
Collinsville
Maryville
Madelyne Juenger
Columbia
Southern Indiana
Kendyl Pritchett
Granite City
Culver Stockton
Neeley Wiehardt
Granite City
Culver Stockton
Bianca Cortez
Collinsville
Southwestern Illinois
Alex Deluca
Collinsville
Southwestern Illinois
Abby Crabtree
Edwardsville
Purdue
Mallory Mushill
Edwardsville
SIU Edwardsville
Allysiah Belt
Edwardsville
Missouri-St. Louis
Taylor Hansen
Edwardsville
Lewis & Clark
Ashlin West
Edwardsville
Illinois-Chicago
HOCKEY
Player
High School
College
Zach Stenger
Collinsville
McKendree
Jacob Scrum
Collinsville
McKendree
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Player
High School
College
Imani Williamson
O’Fallon
Jefferson College
Allie Warfield
Mascoutah
Monmouth College
BASEBALL
Cody Freppon
Belleville East
Southwestern Illinois
Max Schaefer
O’Fallon
Southwestern Illinois
Trevor Kohrmann
Central
Southwestern Illinois
Kolby Schulte
Central
Southwestern Illinois
Lucas Tobin
Red Bud
Southwestern Illinois
