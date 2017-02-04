Vianney vs OFallon first game at Bank of O'Fallon Shootout

O'Fallon's Jalen Hodge (2) dribbles around Vianney's tall man, 6'7" Colin Braun (50, right) in the first game of the Bank of O'Fallon Shootout.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
O'Fallon's Ryan Fulton (3, right) keeps pace with Vianney's T. J. Cochran (14) during the first game of the Bank of O'Fallon Shootout.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Vianney's Eric Krus (15) leaps and shoots over O'Fallon player Burke Watts (22, left) in the first game of the Bank of O'Fallon Shootout. At right is O'Fallon teammate Alex Orr (11).
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
O'Fallon's Alex Orr (11, left) grabs the loose ball which popped out of teammate Jalen Hodge's hands as he fell to the gym floor while trying to gain control of a rebound during the first game of the Bank of O'Fallon Shootout. The O'Fallon Panthers were playing the Vianney Griffins.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
O'Fallon's Deion Norfleet (4, right) dribbles around Vianney's C. J. Paul (5) in the first game of the Bank of O'Fallon Shootout.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
O'Fallon's Daron Thomas (12) brings the ball downcourt against Vianney in the first game of the Bank of O'Fallon Shootout.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
O’Fallon's Burke Watts (22, right) dribbles the ball downcourt in the first game of the Bank of O'Fallon Shootout. At left is Vianney's Eric Krus (15).
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
O'Fallon Head Coach Brian Muniz speaks to his team during a timeout in their game against Vianney, the first game of the Bank of O'Fallon Shootout on Saturday.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
O'Fallon Head Coach Brian Muniz speaks to his team during a timeout in their game against Vianney, the first game of the Bank of O'Fallon Shootout on Saturday.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com