Edwardsville wins sixth-straight regional wrestling championship

Edwardsville freshman Luke Odom set the stage with an impressive win in the 106-pound weight class, and nine teammates also placed in the top three in their divisions as the Tigers coasted to the team title at the Class 3A Granite City Regional Wrestling Tournament.
One of five Tigers to win individual championships, Odom improved to 38-4 for the season when he scored a win by technical fall in 4:26 over Collinsville’s Jalen May in the first final of the day. When Tigers sophomore Noah Surtin won by technical fall over Althoff’s Garrett Sims at 5:57 of their 113-pound match, Edwardsville was well on its way to a sixth-straight Class 3A regional championship.
Rafael Roman (145 pounds), Baylor Montgomery (152) and Markell DeBerry (170) also won titles for Edwardsville, which also had a second-place and four third-place wrestlers, all of whom will advance to the Normal Sectional, Feb. 11-12.
But the tone of the day was set by Odom, who entered the postseason as the top-ranked Class 3A wrestler in the state in the 106-pound weight class.
“He’s impressive, isn’t he?” Edwardsville coach Jon Wagner said of Odom. “Luke is only a freshman, but he’s mature and a very good wrestler. He’s wrestled a lot of matches over the years.
“We had a very good final round, and some of the kids in the finals avenged losses to wrestlers who had beaten them earlier in the season,” he added.
Edwardsville finished the day with 195 1/2 points as they defeated O’Fallon (142) and Granite City (119) for the championship.
O’Fallon advanced eight wrestlers and had three champions. Coach Glenn Exton’s squad received victories from Alek Ziegler (120), Jack Bond (160) and Truman State University recruit Mason Hewitt (182).
Granite City used its strength in the upper weight classes to finish third. Kyle Thompson (195) and Korinthian Neighbors (285) won championships for the Warriors.
Belleville West got championship efforts from Justin Koderhandt (132) and Logan Johnson (138), while Garrett Bass was second in the 145-pound weight class for the Maroons.
Jevon Pargo (126 pounds) won the only title for Collinsville.
Belleville East will have two wrestlers at the Normal Sectional after Trey Fernandes (120) and Caleb Grau (152) placed third in their respective weight classes.
Comments