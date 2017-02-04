Lancers shocks O’Fallon to win girls bowling regional

The Belleville East Lancers averaged over 1,000 pins for their six games Saturday as they won the Cahokia Girls Regional Bowling Tournament at West Park Bowl in Columbia.
Freshman Abby Gray averaged better than 230 and finished with a total of 1,391 pins to edge pre-tournament favorite Courtney Argus, of Dupo, for the individual championship. Argus, who averaged better than 230 for the season, was third overall with a score of 1,329.
Freshman Grace Kowalski (1,236) and senior Kaitlyn Lacy (1,222) also had good days for Lancers, who finished with a score of 6,162 pins. Southwestern Conference champion O’Fallon (6,112) was second, followed by Cahokia (5,919). Belleville West (5,893) rounded out the top four teams. All will advance to the Belleville East Sectional on Feb. 11 at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville.
Freshman Mary Orf led the way for O’Fallon with a 1,307 score, while Cassie Martin (1,291) paced Cahokia. Sophomore Haley Dunn (1,347) led Belleville West. Any individual bowler with a score of 1,128 or better moved on to the sectional.
At the Triad Regional
Collinsville senior Madisyn Juenger averaged better than 225 at Camelot Lanes on Saturday as she led the Kahoks to a convincing win at the Triad Regional.
Juenger finished with a score of 1,363 pins to take medalist honors. Collinsville finished with a team score of 6,127, which was far better than second-place Alton (5,527). Triad (5,220) and Jerseyville (5,080) rounded out the top four. All four teams will advance to the Belleville East Sectional.
