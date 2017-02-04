Althoff coasts to easy win at regional wrestling tournament

Defending state champion Chase Bittle led the way for Althoff as the Crusaders captured the team title at the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional Wrestling Tournament at Mount Olive High School.
Bittle defeated Litchfield’s Collin Davidson in a battle of two elite 126-pound wrestlers.
Second in the state as a freshman at 113 pounds and the state champion at 120 pounds a year ago, Bittle was one of four Althoff champions Saturday and one of 10 Crusaders grapplers to move on to the Vandalia Sectional, Feb. 11-12.
Danny Braunagel (152 pounds) and Zac Braunagel (170) and Anthony Federico (120) also won championships for Althoff. The Crusaders also won their third-straight team title, edging Litchfield for the championship.
Also advancing for Althoff were Issiah Bernal (106), Matthew Minick (113), Max Kristoff (132), Austin Carey (160), Jacob Shields (195) and Andrew McElligot (220).
At the Class 2A Jerseyville Regional
Cahokia’s depth proved to be too much for Triad and Waterloo to handle Saturday at the Class 2A Jerseyville Regional.
The Comanches won five individual titles as they finished with 183 points, 16 more than Triad (167). Waterloo was a distant third with 108 points.
Winning championships for Cahokia were Jacob Bullock (220), Arnold Edwards (182), Rozell Baker (160), Martell Boone (145) and Marquis Wilson (120). All will be top seeds at the Mascoutah Sectional, Feb. 11-12.
Triad received winning efforts from Zeke Bright (113), Garrett Bakarich (126), Aric Crehan (170) and Christian North (285).
Others winning titles Saturday included Highland’s Trent Rakers (152), Waterloo’s Dalton Viglasky (138) and East St. Louis’ Anthony King (106) and Tyler Dunn (132).
Comments