De Smet vs. Edwardsville Boys Basketball

Edwardsville’s head coach Mike Waldo is congratulated by well wishers after his 700th win on Tuesday at Edwardsville High School.
Zia Nizami
Edwardsville’s Mark Smith drives to the hoop past De Smet’s Josiah Tynes during their game at Edwardsville on Tuesday.
Edwardsville’s Mark Smith feels pressure from De Smet’s Ryan Stepanovich and Joey Bender during their game at Edwardsville on Tuesday.
Edwardsville’s Oliver Stephen shoots past De Smet’s Josiah Tynes for a three during their game at Edwardsville on Tuesday.
De Smet head coach Blake Ahearn.
Edwardsville’s head coach Mike Waldo.
Edwardsville’s AJ Epenesa pulls away from De Smet’s Evan Asleson as he drives to the hoop during their game at Edwardsville on Tuesday.
