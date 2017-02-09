Althoff, Edwardsville lead local contingent into sectional wrestling tournaments

Defending state champion Chase Bittle, of Althoff, headlines a list of 10 Crusaders wrestlers who will compete in the Class 1A Vandalia Sectional Wrestling Tournament on Friday at Vandalia High School.
The Class 1A 120-pound state champion a year ago, Bittle suffered just the second loss of his career earlier this year, but won the 126-pound regional crown last week at the Mount Olive Regional.
Currently 39-1 for the season, Bittle is ranked first in the state in his weight class.
“Chase beat a tough kid in Collin Davidson of Litchfield in the regional final last week. The score was only 4-0, but Chase dominated the match throughout,” Althoff coach Josh Harper said. “He’s looking good, and we’ve got several other kids who wrestled very well last week.
“I think we’ve got a chance to advance several wrestlers to the state finals. If we have a good day, I can see us getting five or six kids through.”
One of three sectional tournaments Friday and Saturday involving wrestlers from the metro-east, the Vandalia Sectional begins at 6 p.m. Friday with the first two rounds taking place. Round three is set for 9 a.m. Saturday with the third place and championship matches to follow.
The top four place-winners in each of the 14 weight classes advance to the Illinois High School Association State Wrestling Tournament, Feb. 16-18 at the State Farm Center at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Other solid hopefuls for the Crusaders this weekend include brothers Danny (152 pounds) and Zac Braunagel (170 pounds) and sophomore Max Kristoff (132 pounds). All three were state medal winners a year ago.
Anthony Federico, who won the 120-pound regional title, is one of three Crusaders freshmen who could advance.
“They all have a chance. They just have to be at their best for two straight days to get out,” Harper said. “Danny (Braunagel) and Zac (Braunagel) looked great last week, and I thought Max (Kristoff) had a good tournament at regionals as well. He’s got a tough weight class at 132, but I’m expecting him to have a good weekend as well.
Here’s is a brief look at the top local hopes in both Class 2A and Class 3A Sectionals:
Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional
Site: Mascoutah High School
Starting times: 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday
Wrestlers to watch
▪ East St. Louis: Anthony King (106 pounds), Tyler Dunn (132 pounds)
▪ Cahokia: Martell Boone (145 pounds), Jacob Bullock (220 pounds)
▪ Highland: Trent Rakers (152 pounds)
Class 3A Normal Community Sectional
Site: Normal Community High School
Starting times: 4:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a..m. Saturday
Wrestlers to watch
▪ Edwardsville: Luke Odom (106 pounds), Noah Surtin (113 pounds)
▪ O’Fallon: Alek Zeigler (120 pounds), Jack Bond (160 pounds),, Mason Hewitt (182 pounds)
▪ Collinsville: Jevon Pargo (126 pounds)
▪ Belleville West: Justin Koderhandt (132 pounds), Logan Johnson (138 pounds)
▪ Granite City: Kyle Thompson (195 pounds), Korinthian Neighbors (285 pounds)
