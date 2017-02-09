Althoff vs Mater Dei Class 2A Althoff High Regional Championship

Mater Dei’s Logan Braundmeier goes for a layup as Althoff’s (40) Emily Myatt and Karinna Gall move to block during their game at Althoff on Thursday.
Althoff’s Emily Myatt tries to wrestle the ball away from Mater Dei’s Myah Beckmann during their Class 2A Althoff Regional Championship game on Thursday.
Althoff’s Kyleigh Vaught drives the ball around Mater Dei’s Keirra Winkeler during their Class 2A Althoff Regional Championship game on Thursday.
Mater Dei’s Kierra Winkeler closes in on Althoff’s Kyleigh Vaught during their Class 2A Althoff Regional Championship game on Thursday.
Althoff head coach Nick Knolhoff.
Mater Dei’s Logan Braundmeier drives to the hoop past Althoff’s Maggie Reimer during their Class 2A Althoff Regional Championship game on Thursday.
Mater Dei head coach Dave Kohnen.
Mater Dei’s Kierra Winkeler shoots over Althoff Amanda Kaltwasser and Karinna Gall during their Class 2A Althoff High Regional Championship game on Thursday.
Mater Dei’s Kelsey Gerdes feels pressure from Althoff’s Kyleigh Vaught during their Class 2A Althoff Regional Championship game on Thursday.
