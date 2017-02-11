O’Fallon, Collinsville qualify for girls state tournament

O’Fallon sophomore bowler Hayleigh Williams finished with a six game total of 1,355 pins, while two teammates also averaged well over 200, and the Panthers earned the second-place trophy at the Belleville East Sectional on Saturday at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville.
Champions of the Southwestern Conference during the regular season, O’Fallon also received scores of 1,252 from freshman Mary Orf and 1,201 from sophomore Lauren Tomaszewski as it finished with a team total of 5,961 pins. That score was well behind Herrin High School’s winning total of 6,341, but was good enough to earn O’Fallon a berth in the Illinois High School Association Girls State Bowling Tournament.
Salem, finishing with a score of 5,848, and Collinsville (5,776) rounded out the top four teams that will compete in the state tournament, which begins Friday at Cherry Bowl in Rockford.
Collinsville edged Belleville East (5,769) by just seven pins for the last state tournament bid. The Kahoks were led by Madisyn Juenger’s 1,356 pins.
Local individual bowlers advancing to the state finals are Waterloo’s Makensy Umscheid (1,289) and Kristen Goersch (1,288), and Dupo’s Courtney Argus (1,279).
