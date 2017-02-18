Dupo senior finishes fourth at girls state bowling tournament

Dupo High School senior Courtney Argus put the finishing touch on a memorable season Saturday as she placed fourth in the Illinois High School Association Girls State Bowling Tournament at Cherry Bowl in Rockford.
The leading player in the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference, where she averaged 230 per game during the regular aseason, Argus had series of 630 and 618 during the second day of play, finishing with 2,616 pins, 53 pins behind state champion Jessica Soskich, of Buffalo Grove.
The lone metro-east area player to earn a medal at the 12-game state tournament, Argus finished with a 218 average across the two days.
Soskick (2,669 pins) posted a 17-pin win over Amanda Richae (2,652), of Hoffman Estates, and a 42-pin victory over Lauren Hays (2,627), of Salem.
O’Fallon falls short of trophy
The O’Fallon Panthers fell short in their bid to become the first girls team in school history to earn a trophy as they placed fourth in the 24-team field.
Harlem, which won the boys state crown at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon three weeks ago, made it a clean sweep for the season, finishing with 12,310 pins, 38 more than second-place Lockport (12,272). Waubonsie Valley (11,619) edged O’Fallon (11,571) for the third and final trophy.
The difference was the 12th and final game. Waubonsie Valley had a 988 game, while O’Fallon finished with an 899.
Freshman Natalie Heltne (2,479) led O’Fallon and placed 21st overall, while Maddie Thornton (2,324) also bowled well for the Panthers.
Collinsville, led by senior Madisyn Juenger (2,390), placed 11th with 11,055 pins.
Waterloo senior Makensy Umscheid was 24th in the individual competiton with a score of 2, 466 pins.
Comments