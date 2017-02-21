Belleville wins MVCHA division championship

The Belleville Township High School varsity team won the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association 1A Division championship with a 6-3 win over Triad at the East Alton ice rink Monday.
The victory wrapped up a sweep in the best-of-three series. The teams were tied at two goals apiece after two periods, but a four-goal third lifted Belleville to the win.
“It’s been a good season for us,” said Belleville third-year coach Mark Douglas. “It took a while for us to get our scoring going, but once we did we really got rolling. Especially at the end, we showed what I thought we could be all along.”
Garrett Dahm scored twice in the third-period, assisted once by Zach Gamblin and once unassisted. Caleb Little scored the tie breaker with an unassisted goal.
Also scoring for Belleville were Justin Araiza (unassisted), Logan Krause (Dahm), and Matthew West (Brian O’Neill and Terrance Turibhat).
Goalie Jordan Douglas stopped 10 shots for Belleville.
Belleville, which is made up of players who live within School District 201, finished its season at 10-9-2 and in first place of the MVCHA 1A Division standings.
Freeburg-Waterloo and O’Fallon are headed to a decisive third game in the 2A Division.
