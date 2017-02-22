CBC vs. Althoff Boys Boasketball

Althoff’s Dante Ray shoots past CBC’s Sam Orf during their game at Althoff on Wednesday.
Althoff’s Bryson Strong drives to the hoop past Kale Catchings during their game at Althoff on Wednesday.
CBC’s Josh Wallace guards Althoff’s Marvin Bateman as he puts up a basket during their game at Althoff on Wednesday.
Althoff’s Edwyn Brown shoots for a basket past CBC’s Josh Nunn during their game at Althoff on Wednesday.
Althoff head coach Greg Leib.
CBC head coach Justin Tatum.
Althoff’s Edwyn Brown drives past CBC’s Kale Catchings for a layup during their game at Althoff on Wednesday.
Althoff’s Edwyn Brown feels pressure from CBC’s Davis Aufdembrink as he drives to the basket during their game at Althoff on Wednesday.
Althoff’s CJ Coldon passes the ball away from CBC’s Ari Jackson and Josh Wallace during their game at Althoff on Wednesday.
Althoff’s Dante Ray battles CBC’a Kale Cutchings and Jai Love for a rebound during their game at Althoff on Wednesday.
Althoff’s Bryson Strong battles CBC’s (30) Ari Jackson and Josh Wallace during their game at Althoff on Wednesday.
Althoff’s Di’Mond Salmond battles CBC’s Sam Orf during their game at Althoff on Wednesday.
