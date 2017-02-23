Civic Memorial defeat Highland to win Class 3A Sectional

Civic Memorial’s Allie Troeckler drives to the hoop past Highland’s (2) Rece Portell and Hayley Taylor during their Class 3A Sectional final at Waterloo High School on Thursday.
Civic Memorial’s Hannah Schmidt battles Highland’s Madison Wellen and Hayley Taylor for a rebound during their Class 3A Sectional final at Waterloo High School on Thursday.
Highland head coach Mark Arbuthnot.
Highland’s Abby Melosi moves to block Civic Memorial’s Hannah Schmidt as he goes for a layup during their Class 3A Sectional final at Waterloo High School on Thursday.
Civic Memorial head coach Jonathan Denney.
Civic Memorial’s Allie Troeckler and Highland’s Hayley Taylor dive after a loose ball during their Class 3A Sectional final at Waterloo High School on Thursday.
Highland’s Madison Wellen and Rece Portell try to wrestle the ball from Civic Memorial’s Allie Troeckler during their Class 3A Sectional final at Waterloo High School on Thursday.
Civic Memorial’s Allie Troeckler battles Highland’s (2) Rece Portell and Hayley Taylor for a rebound during their Class 3A Sectional final at Waterloo High School on Thursday.
Civic Memorial celebrate their Class 4A Sectional win over Highland on Thursday.
Highland’s Emmy Nyquist guards Civic Memorial’s Kaylee Eaton as she goes to put up a basket during their Class 3A Sectional final at Waterloo High School on Thursday.
