Cahokia wrestling earns Class 2A state trophy

The Dixon Dukes earned bonus points in four of the first six matches and went on to defeat the Cahokia Comanches 46-27 in the third-place match at the Class 2A Dual Team State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Normal.
The Dukes (23-2) received pins from Clint Schleen (160 pounds), Andrew Wolber (182) and Dylan Messer (195) as they jumped out to an early 22-12 lead over Cahokia (14-8), which advanced to the state finals for the third time in four years by beating Mattoon in the sectional final Tuesday.
The Comanches’ Jacob Bullock (220) closed the gap to 22-18 with a pin, but Dixon scored 12 points in the next two matches — one by pin and the other by forfeit — to put the match and the third-place trophy away.
Cahokia earned its third state trophy.
The Cahokia matmen placed fourth in the Class AA State Tournament in 1991 and also placed fourth in the 2014 state finals. The Comanches lost in the quarterfinals to Washington a year ago.
Washington defeated Wauconda 58-12 in the state championship match Saturday night.
The Comanches earned a trip to the medal round Saturday with a 39-28 win over Lemont in the quarterfinals.
Despite wins from Rodney Evans (132 pounds) and Eric Ayers (138), the Comanches still trailed 7-6 after four matches. But when Vincent Perry pinned Lemont’s Ryan Dickson 2:48 into their 160-pound match, the Comanches were off and running.
Rozell Baker (170) and Arnold Edwards (182) followed with pins to make the score 24-7, and after the Comanches’ Danny Brownlee won 7-1 over Tony Kolacki in the 195-pound match, Cahokia put the match away.
Ryeon Holton won by forfeit in the 220-pound match, and when Bullock, wrestling in the 285-pound match, defeated Sam Campagna in 20 seconds, Cahokia led 39-7 and was in the state tournament semifinals.
In the semifinals, Wauconda edged Cahokia 32-23 to advance to the state-final match.
