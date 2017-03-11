Okawville basketball falls in state championship game

Okawville players react to their loss after Effingham St. Anthony topped the Rockets in overtime.
Skyler Edwards
Special to the News-Democrat
Okawville’s Shane Ganz goes up for a shot while Effingham St. Anthony’s Alex Deters and Drew Gibson defend during the Class 1A state championship game Saturday in Peoria.
Skyler Edwards
Special to the News-Democrat
Okawville’s Noah Frederking shoots while Effingham St. Anthony’s Cade Walsh defends during the Class 1A state championship game Saturday in Peoria. See a gallery of photographs and a video at bnd.com.
Skyler Edwards
Special to the News-Democrat