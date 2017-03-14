Columbia cheerleading coach honored by ICCA

Robbie Walters, varsity cheerleading coach at Columbia High School, was named coach of the year Award by the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association.
Walters has coached at Columbia for nine years. Under his direction, his teams have won IHSA State Championships in both the small and medium divisions. They have been in the top five in the state all nine years that he’s been coaching. Among his teams' achievements are seven sectional titles, four IHSA championships, two IHSA second place finishes, and seven ICCA state championships.
Walters was both the IHSA coach of the year and National Federation of State High School Associations coach of the year in 2011.
Several Columbia cheerleaders have gone on to compete at the collegiate level, including Lindenwood, McKendree, Missouri Baptist, Colorado and Indiana.
