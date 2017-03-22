Gibault soccer coach Reeb resigns, will be assistant coach in college ranks

After six years as the boys soccer coach at Gibault High in Waterloo, Matt Reeb has resigned to become the top assistant men’s coach at Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia.
Alderson Broaddus, whose nickname is the Battlers, is an NCAA Division II school that competes in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference with Cedarville, Davis & Elkins, Kentucky Wesleyan, Malone, Ohio Valley and Trevecca Nazarene.
Reeb, 30, said he hopes it’s the beginning of his transition to becoming a head coach at the collegiate level, perhaps at Alderson Broaddus or even back in the metro-east.
“I’m excited,” Reeb said. “It’s bittersweet to leave Gibault. I’m going to miss the relationships with the players and the faculty. But it’s exciting to jump into the college game.”
Reeb will leave Gibault in two weeks, return to the metro-east this summer, then relocate to West Virginia with his wife, Caitlin, and 8-month-old son, Sebastian, in August.
Reeb will teach two classes at Alderson Broaddus: kinesiology and health wellness.
“I’ve been looking (at college coaching) for a couple of years,” Reeb said. “My passion and desire is coaching. I love Gibault and I love teaching there, too, but my true passion is coaching. I’m getting into the college game to be able to do that full-time. That’s something I’ve always wanted to do. This kind of fell into my lap. It’s the right situation and the right fit.
“The plan would be when I have my own four-year program as the head coach, it would be my full-time job and I wouldn’t have to teach.”
The Battlers, whose head coach is Scott Phipps, finished 11-7-2 overall and 7-5 in the G-MAC last season. They won the conference tournament with a 2-1 victory in overtime against Cedarville, but did not receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Reeb learned about the opening at Alderson Broaddus from his former coach at Greenville College, Brian McMahon, who is now the coach at Palm Beach Atlantic University, a Division II school in West Palm Beach, Fla. Phipps and McMahon have become friends through soccer.
“Scott communicated to Brian about needing an assistant coach, and Brian brought up my name,” Reeb said. “I talked to Scott and went to visit (the school). I was offered the job.”
Reeb, a graduate of Metro-East Lutheran High in Edwardsville, accepted the position Sunday night. His first official duty will be April 11 when the Battlers play a spring game against Division I West Virginia.
“The goal is to be there, spend some time, learn more and more about the game from the coach you’re working under and (learn) more about the college game,” Reeb said. “You never know it all, so you always want to grow to see if you can learn more.
“My hope and my plan is to eventually bring the family back here. We have a lot of family and friends here and we would like to be in the Midwest. But I wouldn’t doubt if I (first) spent a couple of years being a head coach somewhere else or in West Virginia.”
Reeb led Gibault to the Class 1A state championship in 2013 and a third-place finish, also in Class 1A, last fall. He coached at Althoff in 2010 before taking over at Gibault in 2011.
Reeb was 80-43-14 at Gibault after replacing Jim Corsi, who had coached the Hawks since 1990. Corsi won 275 games and Class A state championships in 2005, 2006 and 2007.
Reeb also followed Corsi as the girls soccer coach at Gibault, posting a 49-48-2 record and three regional titles in five seasons. Reeb resigned from that job after the 2015 season and was replaced by the Hawks’ current coach, Hanna Schuermann.
“It’s been a great run. We won a state championship and won seven regional championships between the two programs,” said Reeb, who had a difficult time telling his players he was leaving. “I told them, ‘The strongest pull as to why I wouldn’t take this job is the guys in this room because I love each and every one of you and love being around you guys.’
“There were some tears.”
