Cuonzo Martin era begins at Mizzou; Edwardsville star honored

2:23 O'Fallon second-grader is a two-time state championship wrestler Pause

3:17 Mother and wife talks about need for affordable health care

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

2:07 Cardinal Buick GMC dealership comes to Belleville

3:07 U.S. congressmen Rodney Davis and John Shimkus speak about the upcoming healthcare vote

1:23 Candidate Mary G. Stiehl talks about why you should vote for her

2:13 Bride puts generations of family wedding dresses on display

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death