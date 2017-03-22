Kaltwasser, Whitener spark Althoff soccer to win over O'Fallon

In this file video from March 10, 2017, the Edwardsville IL High School Tigers played Danville IL in the finals of the Ottawa IL Class 4A Sectional. The winner advanced to the Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena in Normal IL on the campus of Illinois State University for a shot at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Championship. The Tigers advance to the Normal IL Super-Sectional against Chicago IL Simeon Career Academy at Redbird Arena.