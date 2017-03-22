Kaltwasser, Whitener spark Althoff soccer to win over O'Fallon

Amanda Kaltwasser and Liesl Whitener each scored a goal in the second half Wednesday as the Althoff Catholic High School Crusaders notched a 2-0 victory over the O’Fallon IL High School Panthers in a nonconference Illinois High School Association IHSA girls soccer game at Southwestern Illinois College SWIC in Belleville, IL, in Southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. Althoff girls soccer players Amanda Kaltwasser and Liesl Whitener talk 2-0 win over O'Fallon.
Boys Basketball

Super-sectional loss ends careers of Edwardsville's standout seniors

The Edwardsville IL High School Tigers lost to the Chicago IL Simeon High School Wolverines in the IHSA Class 4A high school boys basketball super-sectional game played at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal, IL near Bloomington, IL. Edwardsville is from Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO. Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo talks about the standout careers of six Tiger seniors following the loss.

Boys Basketball

Mark Smith scores 45 for Edwardsville in sectional final win

In this file video from March 10, 2017, the Edwardsville IL High School Tigers played Danville IL in the finals of the Ottawa IL Class 4A Sectional. The winner advanced to the Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena in Normal IL on the campus of Illinois State University for a shot at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Championship.

Boys Basketball

Edwardsville's AJ Epenesa talks about Mark Smith's 45-point performance

The Edwardsville IL High School Tigers played Danville IL in the finals of the Ottawa IL Class 4A Sectional.

Boys Basketball

Edwardsville basketball celebrates sectional title

The Edwardsville IL High School Tigers played Danville IL in the finals of the Ottawa IL Class 4A Sectional.

Girls Basketball

Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short

The Edwardsville IL High School Tigers girls basketball team, from Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO, lost to the Geneva IL Community High School Vikings 41-40 in the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal IL. Edwardsville's Rachel Pranger gave the Tigers a one-point lead with 23 seconds left, but Geneva's Stephanie Hart scored 18 seconds later to give the Vikings their first title.

Boys Basketball

Okawville senior scores career-high 40 points in sectional championship win

The Okawville IL High School Rockets from defeated the New Berlin IL High School Pretzels 68-47 Friday in the IHSA Class 1A Okawville Sectional championship boys basketball game in Okawville, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. Okawville senior Noah Frederking scored 40 points and passed former Wesclin IL High School star Paul Lusk to become the all-time metro-east scoring leader in a 68-47 sectional championship win Friday over New Berlin.

