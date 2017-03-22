High School Sports
Kaltwasser, Whitener spark Althoff soccer to win over O'Fallon
Amanda Kaltwasser and Liesl Whitener each scored a goal in the second half Wednesday as the Althoff Catholic High School Crusaders notched a 2-0 victory over the O’Fallon IL High School Panthers in a nonconference Illinois High School Association IHSA girls soccer game at Southwestern Illinois College SWIC in Belleville, IL, in Southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. Althoff girls soccer players Amanda Kaltwasser and Liesl Whitener talk 2-0 win over O'Fallon.dwilhelm@bnd.com