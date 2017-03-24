College football commit makes Althoff a state track contender

Matt Morris is taking over for Roscoe Whitfield as head coach of the Althoff boys track and field team at just the right time.
He’ll welcome back combination jumper-sprinter in southern Illinois in senior Jaylon Bester.
Bester will be headed to Miami of Ohio to play football in the fall. In the meantime, he brings his talent to the 100 meters, long jump and triple jump. Bester will also run on what should be a state title contending Crusaders 4x100 meter relay team.
“Jaylon is a great athlete and he’s taking the role as one of our leaders this season,” Morris said. “Our team is very young but has an exceptional work ethic. That will make us competitive this year in the field and Jaylon will be a big part of our success.”
Morris, although new in the metro-east coaching ranks, has been around athletics his entire life. A four-sport athlete while attending high school in Michigan, Morris went on to compete at the college level. A teacher at Althoff for the past five years, Morris likes what he sees with his with his current group of Crusaders track and field athletes.
“A majority of the guys on the team our multi-sports players and know what it takes to perform at a high level,” Morris said. “The most rewarding aspect of coaching here at Althoff is that I get to walk the halls every day with these guys as a teacher, and build relationships with them not just on the track and in the weight room, but in the classroom. They are all good kids.”
Also with Bester in the sprints will be Cameron Wicks (200 meters), Jeremiah Miller (100- and 400-meter relay) and Jeremiah Branson (200 meters and 400 relay). Andre Ellis will run both the 400 meters and join the 1,600-meter relay team that could include Branson, Miller and Wicks.
Jonathan Dori should be solid in both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles, while in the field events, Althoff is led by Eric Reineker and Andrew Davey in the shot put and discus and Ronald Chamberlain in the high jump.
Comments