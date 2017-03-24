Senior leaders, strong junior class give Belleville West girls optimistic outlook

1:52 Cahokia STEM students learn physics by roller skating Pause

4:40 African immigrant shares inspiring story in memoir

0:37 Visitation for Cristy and Justin Campbell of Glen Carbon

2:16 New requirements for volunteer deputy coroners

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

0:47 Fatal house fire in Glen Carbon

1:54 Belleville residents discuss whether they feel safe in the city