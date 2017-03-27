Althoff’s Jaylon Bester wins long jump at Illinois Top Times Meet

Althoff High School senior Jaylon Bester ended the indoor track and field season with a title on Saturday at the Sherk Center in Bloomington.
Competing in the Class 1A Division at the Illinois Top Times Indoor Track and Field Championships, Bester won the long jump and placed second in the triple jump as he led the way for metro-east athletes at Illinois Wesleyan University.
Headed to Miami University in Ohio, where he will play football, Bester showed why he is also one of the state’s premier track and field athletes as he won the long jump with a leap of 22-feet-12-inches, edging Connor Artman of Carthage (21-feet-4-inches) for the title.
Bester also finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 43-feet-1-inch.
Also winning a pair of medals in the Class 1A division were the Madison Trojans. Junior Dontez Pitman placed fifth in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.70 seconds while Madison’s 800 meter relay team placed fourth with time of 1:35.82.
Nashville High School senior Brandon Schnitker was third in the 800 meters with a time of 1:59.82 seconds.
Six-time defending Class 2A state champion Cahokia had a solid performance highlighted by a win in the 1,600-meter relay, while Freeburg won the girls 3,200-meter relay to lead the way for Class 2A athletes on Saturday.
Hit hard by graduation, Cahokia still has two of the state’s top individuals in seniors Marquis Murray and Chris Stanley.
Murray led the way on Saturday, finishing fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 23.15 seconds and fifth in the long jump with a leap of 21-feet-4-inches.
Stanley was second in the 800 meters, finishing with a time of 1:59.3 seconds. Josh Cable of Rochester won the championship in 1:58.3
Cahokia’s Audra Ward placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet.
The Comanches only title of the day came in the 1,600-eter relay where Stanley, Keondre Wells, Lamondre Roberson and Damontra Taylor finished with a time of 3:25.92.
Cahokia also placed fourth in the 3,200-eter relay.
Freeburg senior Drew Wilkerson was fifth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:00.85 while Waterloo’s Jake Schwartz placed sixh in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:28.26.
Freeburg junior Charlie Parrish was fourth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:45.42.
The Freeburg Midgets girls 3,200 meter relay team won a Class 2A crown. The team of Kayla Whitworth, Ashley Gilmore, Breanna Chandler and Kristen Collier finished with a time of 9:46.4, 11 seconds better than their seed time of 9:57.
Jenna Schwartz of Waterloo placed sixth in the girls 3,200 meters, finishing with a time of 11:14.63. Mascoutah sophomore DaJae Hudson was third in the girls 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.19 seconds.
Comments