Pfeiffer, Isbell take over coaching duties at Belleville East

After getting his first taste of competition in the Southwestern Conference in the fall as coach of the Belleville East girls cross country team, Brad Pfeiffer takes over the Lancers girls track program this spring.
“We have a young, but very talented team. I was very pleased at how our freshman did in finishing third in the freshman division of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Relays on Saturday,” Pfeiffer said. “As long as we continue to work hard and improve as we go along, we’ll be fine.”
The Lancers top individual is junior Seleiya Wilson, who currently anchors the Lancers 1,600 meter relay and is one of the top 800 meter runners in the SWC. Wilson was a first team all-SWC selection in cross country in the fall and started out her career as more of a distance runner, but has since made the move into more of middle distance specialist.
“She started out more of a 1,600 meter runner but her sophomore year I thought she could better in the 800 meters,” Pfeiffer said.
Sophomore Danielle Schultz has been solid in the 800 meters while sophomore Laila Graham has shown promise in the sprints along with freshman Aaliyah Thomas, who will run in the 400 meters.
Thomas and freshman teammate Carina Chalmers give East a1-2 punch in the triple jump.
Senior Rachel Collins will play a key role in in the 200 meters, while twin sisters Hannah Sweeney and Haley Sweeney will be in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. Senior Sydney Hartung will participate in distance events while junior Selena Tucker will be in the discus and shot put.
Isbell takes over East boys
Mike Isbell, a former Lancers standout, takes over for Kevin Anderson on an interim basis this spring and inherits a team loaded with speed and a blend of experience and youth.
“The goal is to work hard every day and be at our best when it counts at the end of the Southwestern Conference, sectional and state meets. That’s when it really counts,” Isbell said. “We have a good group of athletes. There are events where we are junior-senior heavy and there ar evenets where we have a good group of freshmen and sophomores. I like what I see.”
Isbell will rely heavily on seniors Ja’Brionne Bacon and Marvion Brady to lead the way in the 200 and 400 meters, while junior Quantavius Alexander will be the Lancers top runner in the 300 meter hurdles. Alexander is also working in the 110 meter hurdles.
Freshman Zachariah Panek could be the Lancers best in the 800 and 1,600 meters after a solid first season on the Lancers cross country team.
In the field events are junior Jerome Williams in the triple jump and freshman Kenyon Johnson in the long jump.
“Williams had jumped 43 feet in the triple jump and Kenyon has gone 21 feet in the long jump. It’s early and we’re hoping that those two young men will continue to improve as time goes on,” Isbell said. In the 200 and 400 meters we’re going to rely on the two seniors Bacon and Brady. They’ve been in the program three or four years now.”
Sophomore Timmy Wicks is the Lancers best in the shot put and discus.
