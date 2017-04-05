Collinsville boys soccer coach Clay Smith resigns after two seasons

Clay Smith has resigned as the Collinsville boys soccer coach after two seasons.
Smith, who is in his eighth season coaching the Kahoks girls soccer team, also is Collinsville’s assistant athletics director. The hectic schedule began to take its toll.
“It’s been a long discussion and lengthy conversations between my wife and I, going back and forth, since around Christmastime,” Smith said. “As our kids are getting older, they’re becoming more involved in different sports and activities outside of school. We decided it might be best (for me) to move on as far as with the boys in the fall.”
Smith said his wife, Robin, is the dance coach at Collinsville, and the fall is her busiest time. The couple has two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old daughter.
There really is no down time for me. I go from coaching the boys in the fall straight into winter activities, including running one of the biggest holiday (basketball) tournaments in the state. Then we have offseason workouts for the girls in the winter, and the girls season comes in the spring. It’s a revolving door. Clay Smith
“It put a lot of stress on our family and our kids,” Clay Smith said. “We had a lot of people helping out, so we just thought this was the best decision for everybody moving forward. I also have my assistant AD duties, and I stay busy with that. There really is no down time for me. I go from coaching the boys in the fall straight into winter activities, including running one of the biggest holiday (basketball) tournaments in the state. Then we have offseason workouts for the girls in the winter, and the girls season comes in the spring. It’s a revolving door.”
Smith, who was 30-13-3 with one regional title in two years, told his players of his decision Tuesday. The Kahoks reached the Class 3A sectional championship last fall.
“I had a great time, and I loved the kids and my staff,” Smith said. “(Tuesday) was a rough day to get them all together and tell them, but I think they all understood why. They could agree with my reasoning for it.”
Smith said the position has been posted online, and the search will begin soon for a new coach. Since 1976, the Kahoks’ coaches have been Jim Stranz, Ron Rowden, Chris Digirolamo, Myles Hensler and Smith, a 1995 graduate of Collinsville. Smith replaced Hensler in February 2015.
Smith envisions a quality field of candidates.
“The program is in great shape,” Smith said. “Hopefully, we find a good coach who can keep leading the program in the right direction. It’s a great job. It’s one of the best soccer jobs in the state, so I imagine we’re going to have some great applicants for it.”
David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm
Comments