Althoff hopes fast start will result in winning season

Althoff boys volleyball coach Joe Murray is hoping this is the year the Crusaders’ skill level catches up with their enthusiasm.
Involved in club volleyball for several years, Murray has seen firsthand the growth of boys volleyball in the metro-east area.
“The growth of boys volleyball on this side of the river has taken off from where it was two or three years ago. There are a lot more club teams for kids to compete and and play at a higher level,” Murray said. “Because of it, you’ve got kids who are better athletes and more prepared to compete at the high school level as well.
“You can tell the teams who have club players and the ones who don’t. It makes a big difference.”
Murray is hoping that a more experienced Crusaders squad will raise its skill level this spring. After losing to Edwardsville in its opener, Althoff has won its last three matches, including a straight-set win over Granite City on Monday.
Althoff is led by junior middle hitter Jacob Gall, who is anchored on both sides by seniors Royce Payne and Henry Jansen.
But Gall will lead the hitting attack.
“Jacob has really elevated his game. He’s one of those who plays club volleyball, and he plays one of the best in the St. Louis area for his age group,” Murray said. “He’s 6-5 and he can really jump and has a lot of power. Royce (Payne) has been around for a couple of years and has really improved his game, while Henry (Jansen) hasn’t played a lot at the varsity level, but he’s a good athlete who we think will be a big part of this team.”
Tim Donaho is the Crusaders’ defensive leader and returns as the libero, while senior Jake Eversman is the starting setter. Only 5-10, Eversman distributes the ball well and is a smart player according to Murray.
“Jake started on the bottom and has worked his way up. He’s a five-star volleyball player and probably the most versatile kid we have on this team,” Murray said. “He can move around the court, and we’ll use him in different spots on the floor. I think any college would be lucky to have him.”
Senior Grant Gall will team with his younger brother Jacob Gall in the middle. Justin Bayus will also be looking to play a key role.
“I’m excited. We’ve got quite a few seniors who have been in our program for some time and have paid their dues,” Murray said. “Hopefully this will be the season these kids step up and show what they can do.”
Comments