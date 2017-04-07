State champion earns co-wrestler of the year honors

Althoff junior Danny Braunagel had one primary goal every time he stepped on the wrestling mat during the 2016-17 season. And it didn’t involve finishing undefeated or winning the Class 1A 152-pound state championship.
One of three wrestling Braunagel brothers along Jarrid and twin brother Zac, Danny Braunagel just wanted to be at his best for six minutes every time he strapped on the head gear. After finishing 47-0 and now with a state championship medal safely tucked away, its safe to say that Braunagel accomplished his goal.
Second in the Class A 145-pound weight class a year ago, Braunagel put the finishing touch on his perfect season with a 10-4 win over Arieh Hart of Anna-Jonesboro in the 152-pound final. But on that late winter night at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign, Danny Braunagel wasn’t the only member of the family to win a state championship.
Less than 20 minutes after winning the 152-pound crown, Danny watched as twin brother Zac won the 170-pound crown.
“It was a pretty emotional and special night,” Braunagel said. “It was special for Jarrid because he watched his brothers both win state titles and it was special for Zac and me because we both won. Together we lost just one match all year and that was when Zac lost to DJ Shannon of CBC High School who is ranked eighth in the nation. Other than that, we dominated pretty much all season.”
Pushed to the full six minutes of a match only a few times all season, Braunagle has been honored by metro-east area coaches as the Belleville News-Democrat Co-Wrestler of the Year. Braunagel shares the honor with Highland senior Trent Rakers
“The goal wasn’t to go undefeated. The goal was to go out each match, wrestle my best and give it my all every second I was on the wrestling mat,’’ Braunagel said. “The state final match wasn’t the way I wanted to wrestle. But at the end of the day, I got the job done.”
Sibling rivalry
Wrestling is a way of life in the Braunagel family. With dad, Joe Braunagel overseeing the wrestling development of all three of his sons, Jarrid, now a freshman at McKendree University, Danny and Zac, have become three of the top wrestlers in the St. Louis area.
The relationship between Zac is somewhat unique in that, like all brothers there are occasional squabbles. Only in this family, they are settled on the wrestling mat.
“ Zac is bigger than I am and so when we wrestle, he relies more on his strength where as I try to use my speed and quickness,’’ Braunagel said. “Do things ever get heated? Often. Sometimes we have to be separated in the practice room but because we’ve become workout partners, we’ve become closer in the last couple of years.”
Wrestling non-stop
After completing his undefeated season then winning his match for the Crusaders at the Class 1A Dual Team Sectional, Danny Braunagel took a few days off before going back in the wrestling room with his brothers. Both Zac and Danny work with former Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville coach Pat McNamara during the offseason and both travel to tournaments throughout the country.
Recently, both Zac and Danny placed seventh in their weight classes at a folkstyle wrestling event in Pennsylvania.
“I never get tired of it. I just love it,” Braunagel said of wrestling. “The goal for next season? It’s the same as it was this year. Go out every match and give it my all. I want to go out, dominate, have fun and bring back another state championship.
The Braunagel brothers will be wrestling at an NCAA Division I program in two years. Where? Several national powers including North Carolina State, Navy, Cornell and Stanford are among the early contenders to land the Braunagel wrestling duo.
2016-17 Belleville News-Democrat All-Area Wrestling Team
Wrestlers of the Year
Trent Rakers, Highland, sr. and Danny Braunagel, Althoff, jr.
Coaches of the Year
Glenn Exton, O’Fallon and Tom Reed, Cahokia
First Team
106 Pounds: Luke Odom, Edwardsville, frosh.
113 Pounds: Noah Surtin, Edwardsville, soph.
120 Pounds: Alek Ziegler, O’Fallon, sr.
126 Pounds: Chase Bittle, Althoff, jr.
132 Pounds: Zac Blasioli, Wood River, sr.
138 Pounds: Logan Johnson, Belleville West, soph.
145 Pounds: Martell Boone, Cahokia, jr.
152 Pounds: Trent Rakers, Highland, sr. and Danny Braunagel, Althoff, jr.
160 Pounds: Jack Bond, O’Fallon, jr.
170 Pounds: Zac Braunagel, Althoff, jr.
182 Pounds: Mason Hewitt, O’Fallon, sr.
195 Pounds: Kyle Thompson, Granite City, sr.
220 Pounds: Brian Ahle, O’Fallon, sr.
285 Pounds: Korinthian Nabors, Granite City, sr.
Second Team
106 Pounds: Drew Sobol, Wood River; 113 Pounds: Garrett Sims, Alton; 120 Pounds: Josh Harsh, Granite City; 126 Pounds: Jevon Pargo, Collinsville; 132 Pounds: Tyler Dunn, East St. Louis, 138 Pounds: Alex Maguire, Roxana; 145 Pounds: Rafael Roman, Edwardsville; 152 Pounds: - Baylor Montgomery, Edwardsville; 160 Pounds: Rozell Baker, Cahokia; 170 Pounds: Markell DeBerry, Edwardsville; 182 Pounds: Keontay Holmes, Alton; 195 Pounds: Kobey Bosworth, O’Fallon and Brandon Carpenter, Civic Memorial; 220 Pounds: - Jacob Bullock. Cahokia; 285 Pounds: Brett Nyswonger, Roxana
Honorable Mention
106 Pounds: Jalen May, Collinsville; Anthony King, East St. Louis; 113: Lamonte Barns, Cahokia; Nicholas Norwood, Mascoutah; Matthew Minick, Alhoff; Zeke Bright, Triad; 120 Pounds: Anthony Federico, Althoff; Will Hillard, Triad; Marquis Wilson, Cahokia; Trey Fernandes, Belleville East; 126 Pounds: Alex Fulton, O’Fallon; Garrett Bakarich, Triad; 132 Pounds: Max Kristoff, Althoff; Justin Koderhandt, Belleville West; Jacob Blaha, Collinsville; Cory Cissell, Waterloo; 138 Pounds: Dalton Viglasky, Waterloo; Patrick Grzywacz, Collinsville;145 Pounds: Garrett Bass, Belleville West; Cody Cissell, Waterloo; Devin Wills, Highland; 152 Pounds: Caleb Grau, Belleville East; 160 Pounds: Guy Brown, Edwardsville; Cordelle Mackin, Granite City; Mark Tucker, Triad; Edgar Jones, East St. Louis;170 Pounds: Aric Crehan. Triad; Reide Wilson, Granite City; Russell March, Collinsville; Tristen Caswell, Belleville West; 182 Pounds: Arnold Edwards, Cahokia;195 Pounds: Danny Brownlee, Cahokia; Keyondrick Russell, Alton;0 220 Pounds: Josh Anderson, Edwardsville285 Pounds: Christian North, Triad
