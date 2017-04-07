Good weather could lead to record times at Belleville West track invitational

Six-time defending Class 2A state champion Cahokia, defending Class 3A state champion East St. Louis and Class 3A runner-up Edwardsville will match-up Saturday for the first time in the 2017 outdoor track and field season at the Norm Armstrong/Belleville West Invitational.
Class 3A schools Plainfield North, Minooka and Homewood-Flossmoor are also in the field that includes most of the top individuals and teams from the metro-east. The meet begins at 11 a.m. and tickets are available at the gate. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Belleville West coach and meet director Patton Segraves said that with good weather expected, records could fall and national-caliber times and distances could be posted.
“Great weather, great athletes, and great programs make an invitational special,” Segraves said. “The weather is going to be beautiful and the action will be non-stop. This meet will produce multiple state champions in May.”
Edwardsville features defending discus state champion AJ Epenesa and Travis Anderson, the state-record holder in the 110 meter hurdles. Anderson, who has been bothered by injuries so far this season, and it is unknown if he will compete.
Epenesa will pushed in the shot put by defending Class 3A state champion Sam Sikon, of Carbondale, and Lockport senior John Meyer, who already has a throw of 64-feet-2-inches this season.
Other top individuals to watch will be Plainfield North freshman Marcellus Moore, who won the Illinois State Indoor championships in both the 60 and 200 meters, is in the field along with Cahokia’s Chris Stanley, Chris Conrad of O’Fallon, Soren Knudsen of Minooka and Will O’Keefe of Granite City in the 800 meters.
Freeburg junior Charlie Parrish and Granite City sophomore Andrew O’Keefe of Granite City will participate in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.
