Individual efforts lead Edwardsville to title at track invitational

Edwardsville senior Travis Anderson won the 110-meter hurdles championship, and three teammates also took home first place medals on Saturday as the Tigers took the team title at the Norm Armstrong/Belleville West Track and Field Invitational.
The defending state champion and state-record-holder in the 110-meter hurdles, Anderson had been limited to one relay appearance in the first three weeks of the outdoor season because of an injury right hamstring.
But competing Saturday, Anderson, a University of Nebraska recruit, looked strong as he ran a time of 14.1 seconds to easily beat Theo Phipps (14.55 seconds), of Chicago St. Rita, for the championship.
“I’m probably about 80-85 percent healthy right now, and it felt good to get out here and compete today,” Anderson said. “It was a little windy but otherwise a good day to compete, and my leg felt fine. It (14.1) wasn’t the time I wanted, but for the first time in the event for a while, it wasn’t bad.”
Blake Neville won the pole vault, Devonte Tincher took the long jump and AJ Epenesa won the discus for Edwardsville, which finished with 94 points. Defending Class 3A state champion East St. Louis was second with 83 points, while six-time defending Class 2A state champion Cahokia was third with 77 points.
Homewood Flossmoor was fourth with 74 points, and Minooka rounded out the top five teams with 53 1/2 points.
Tincher, also bothered by injuries in the early going, jumped a career best 23 feet, 4 1/2 inches to win the long jump, while Epenesa, one of the best in the nation in the discus, won his event with a throw of 187 feet, 10 inches. Neville also had an exceptional effort on a windy day by clearing 14 feet, 1 inch to win the pole vault.
Thanks to those four wins, it proved to be a good for Edwardsville coach Chad Lakatos, whose team scored more points than ever before in the prestigious 30-team event.
“It was a good day. We’ve still got some things to work on, like dropping the baton, in the 4x100 meter relay, which didn’t make me happy. But overall, I was pleased,” Lakatos said. “We scored more points here today than ever before, and I was pleased with (Blake) Neville in the pole vault.
“Travis (Anderson), Devonte (Tincher) and AJ (Epenesa) are three of our kids we look to score big points for us. They had good days.”
Second place East St. Louis got individual wins from Deante Anderson in the 400 meters (49.08) and Delano Anderson, who won the 300-meter hurdles (38.61 seconds). Cahokia’s only win came in the 1,600-meter relay.
While Edwardsville was the team of the day, Plainfield North freshman Marcellus Moore may have been the top individual. Just 14 years old, Moore won the 100 meters in 10.55 seconds and the 200 meters in 21.28 seconds.
Conrad impressive
O’Fallon senior Chris Conrad broke the 800-meter meet record Saturday with a time of 1 minute, 53.85 seconds. The old mark was held by former Edwardsville standout Wes Schoenthal, who ran a time of 1 minute, 55 seconds in 2015.
Conrad left no doubt Saturday. Taking an early lead, he outran Cahokia senior Chris Stanley (1:55.79) to the finish line.
“It was a good day to run, and I felt really strong. Plus, I really wanted the record. I was going for it,” Conrad said. “The goal is 1:50. It’s coming.. I can feel it. I’m going to get there.”
Granite City shines
The Granite City Warriors had a pair of champions. Senior Torrey Deal won the triple jump with a leap of 45 feet, 10 1/2 inches, and sophomore Andrew O’Keefe improved his personal best by 19 seconds in winning the 3,200 meters with a time of 9 minutes, 30.51 seconds.
Oldest meet record falls
Sam Sikon, a Carbondale senior and Southern Illinois University Carbondale recruit, set a new meet record of 65 feet, 1/4 inch in the shot put. The previous mark was set by former Belleville West great and former Olympian Tom Stock, whose throw of 62 feet, 2 inches stood until Saturday.
