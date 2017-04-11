Belleville West girls soccer coach collects 200th career victory

Belleville West girls soccer coach Jason Mathenia collected his 200th career victory with the Maroons on Tuesday as they defeated previously undefeated Granite City 1-0 in a Southwestern Conference game in Granite City.
Sophomore Olivia Alvarez scored off a free kick from about midfield by sophomore Abbey Haas with just 43 seconds left in regulation. It was Alvarez’s first goal of the season.
“It got over their back line untouched, and Olivia Alvarez recovered it on the far side and turned it into a goal,” a jubilant Mathenia said in a telephone interview.
“It’s definitely a big win,” said Mathenia, a 1991 graduate of Granite City. “It has a lot of meaning. It’s unbelievable. It means I’ve been coaching a long time.”
The victory improved the Maroons to 7-2-3 overall and 1-1-1 in the SWC. Mathenia recorded his 100th career win over Belleville East. Granite City fell to 8-1 overall and 1-1 in conference.
Mathenia entered the season with 193 wins. He said he didn’t say anything to his players before the game about it possibly being victory No. 200.
“Just the way everything panned out,” Mathenia said, referring to it coming against his old high school. “For the numbers to add up the way they added up, and for it to happen against Granite ... It couldn’t have happened against a better opponent, to be able to go back and do it at your alma matter. There’s so much great tradition and history there.
“Totally amazing. Words can’t express the meaning I have deep inside about this one.”
Mathenia credited the Maroons’ defense, particularly junior goalie Bailey Redden. The Warriors’ offense featured two talented forwards in seniors Grace Neidhardt (three goals, four assists) and Lexi Grote (six goals, seven assists).
“Granite City is very talented and dangerous up top,” Mathenia said. “Bailey Redden made three huge saves in the first half to keep us in the game.”
West will play host to the Althoff Crusaders at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Althoff coach Juergen Huettner gained his 200th career victory at the school March 14 against Wesclin.
