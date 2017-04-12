O’Fallon’s Rolling Ram headed to University of Nebraska-Omaha

O’Fallon High School senior Nathan Rainge will be heading west to continue his academic and athletic career.

One of the top players on the St. Louis Rolling Rams, — a coed, competitive wheelchair basketball team — Rainge announced recently that he has accepted a scholarship offer to play basketball for the University of Nebraska at Omaha beginning in the 2017-18 school year.

A two-sport standout, Rainge also considered the University of Missouri, but said his familiarity with some of the UNO players and Mavericks coach Mike Kult, was the difference in making up his mind.

“It was a really tough choice and at times very stressful because I know coach (Kult) and also the Missouri coach (Ron Lykins) and they are both really good people and good coaches,’’ Rainge said Monday. “But I have played against some of the players at Omaha before and I know and I like them. Plus, Nebraska-Omaha is not too big and not too small. It’s a good school for me and a place where I can be happy.’’

Rainge said he will major in accounting and minor in broadcasting at UNO.

A member of the St. Louis Rolling Rams for over a decade, Rainge was born with spinal dysgenesis, a condition which resulted in paralysis from the waist down. But the 18-year-old O’Fallon athlete, has never slowed down.

An excellent all-around athlete, Rainge is perhaps one of the most successful track and field wheelchair athletes in Illinois High School Association history. Later this spring, he will be out to continue his dominance at the IHSA Boys State Track and Field Meet in Charleston where he is the two-time defending state champion in the 100, 200 and 400 meters.

But when it came time to look for colleges, there were no real offers.

“There really aren’t a lot of colleges that have wheelchair track and field programs. I know the University of Illinois has one,’’ Rainge said. “Basketball is my first love and what I’ve been doing the longest. Omaha has an excllent program and very nice facilities. I think there are like 10-12 teams we’ll be playing and they are spread out all over the country so we’ll be traveling a little during the season. I’m looking forward to seeing how good of a player I can become at the college level.’’

Rainge describes himself as a textbook point guard.

“I think coach (Kult) was looking for someone who can come in and lead the team,’’ Rainge said. “He told me he needs someone who can handle the basketball, distribute it well and score when needed.

I probably need to work on my outside shooting a little bit and I can always get a little faster and handle the ball better. But I’m, rally looking forward to the next four years.’’