Poole, Stanley lead East St. Louis to win at Edwardsville Girls Tigers Relays

East St. Louis junior Jazzmine Poole won the discus throw while Rokelle Stanley edged a quality field in the 300 meter hurdles to lift the Flyerettes to the team title at the Edwardsville Girls Tigers Relays on Wednesday at Edwardsville High School.
Combining with teammate Evangeline Harris to form one of the top Class 3A throwing combinations in the state, Poole won the discus with a throw of 138 feet 5 inches, while Harris was a close second with an effort of 131 feet 9 inches.
That 1-2 finish along with a winning time of 45.12 seconds turned in by Stanley in the 300 meter hurdles provided 28 of the Flyerettes 114 1/2 points as they edged Southwestern Conference rival O’Fallon (90 points) for the championship. Host Edwardsville was a distant third with 75 points.
East St. Louis also used its balance to win three relay championships on Wednesday.
The win is the third of the outdoor season for East St. Louis, which opened it’s year by winning the Southwestern Illinois Relays on the same Edwardsville High School field. The Flyerettes also won the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Relays in East St. Louis a week ago.
Other local winners on Wednesday included Katie Mans of Alton (high jump), Mariya Hudson of Cahokia (long jump) and Brittany Walker of Belleville West (triple jump).
