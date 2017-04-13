Granite City soccer team could be best in talented, deep Southwestern Conference

Granite City survived nearly a month of the girls soccer season before suffering the first blemish against its record.
The Warriors, under sixth-year coach Kenny Prazma, reeled off victories in their first eight games, a streak that was snapped Tuesday in a 1-0 loss to visiting Belleville West as Maroons coach Jason Mathenia posted his 200th career win.
“I’m looking forward to hopefully being there at some point in time,” Prazma said of Mathenia’s landmark victory. “Jason’s been doing it for a very long time and spent a lot of time in club soccer, too. It’s a nice win for him.”
Prazma likes what he’s seen from the Warriors, who are powered by a talented corps of midfielders, a dynamic attack and a steady defense.
“Our midfield has probably been more steady than it has in a while with (sophomores) Emma Dutko and Rian Hutson in the middle,” Prazma said. “They’re both very good players. Emma, unfortunately, had to sit out last year as a freshman because of an ACL injury. She never played a second last year, so she was biting at the bit to get in there. She’s a physical presence in the middle that wins a lot of head balls.”
Rounding out the midfield are sophomores Megan Jones, Mackenzie Hawkins and Analise Sampson, and senior Bailey Barrington. All share time on the wings.
“We ask our wing mids to do a lot more work than sometimes most by getting up in the offense as much as possible and then coming back and playing a little bit more on defense,” Prazma said. “They get gassed pretty quick because they are doing a lot of running.”
Junior Viktoria Johnson has taken over in goal after a season-ending ACL injury to senior Neeley Wiehardt. Johnson has four shutouts and a 0.36 goals-against average.
Senior Kendyl Pritchett, sophomores Abigail Reeves and Payton Reeves, junior Maya Ware, and freshmen Macey Neidhardt and Emma Van Buskirk are the leading defenders. Like Dutko, Payton Reeves is active again after an ACL injury sidelined her last season.
The known commodities on the Warriors are senior forwards Lexi Grote (six goals, seven assists) and Grace Neidhardt (three goals, four assists). Their speed and foot skills make them a problem against every foe.
“If anybody knows Lexi, they know they’re going to have their hands full trying to catch her most of the game,” Prazma said. “If they let her get free, she’s pretty dangerous. Grace’s work with the ball at her feet is extremely good. They both have their attributes and they do a lot of work. They play a lot of minutes and have been our top goal-scorers for three years.”
The Warriors defeated Timberland and Fort Zumwalt West in the Parkway College Showcase on March 31 and April 1, then followed that up last weekend with a championship in the White Division of the St. Joseph’s Tournament, where they defeated Cor Jesu, Nerinx Hall and Parkway South.
Granite City is one of several contenders to win Southwestern Conference along with Edwardsville, Collinsville Belleville West and Alton.
“Our Illinois teams this year, especially the teams in our conference and teams like Columbia, Waterloo and Althoff, are having good years,” Prazma said. “This could possibly be one of the strongest years I’ve seen our Southwestern Conference look. When it comes down to regionals and sectionals, it’s going to be who wants it the most and who gets the breaks.”
Triad sailing along
At 9-2 overall and 6-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, the Triad Knights again are positioned to make a postseason run in May.
Triad’s lone losses are to large-school powers Granite City and Edwardsville.
“The record is good, but the girls and I both know that we really haven’t played to our full potential year,” Knights coach Matt Bettlach said. “There’s only been a couple of games where I thought we played a full 80 minutes. So we’re still trying to find the right formation, find the right piece. But we hope to get that situated by playoffs, and I think we will.”
Senior forwards Meaghan Smith (six goals, five assists) and Sam Bassler (seven goals, one assist) again are wreaking having on Knights opponents. But they aren’t Triad’s only threats.
Senior Ashley Newcombe (five goals, two assists), junior Jody Ellis (four goals, one assist) and sophomores Katie Rogers (five goals), Jordan Wilson (two goals, four assists) and Chelsea Riden (two goals, two assists) also are contributing.
“It starts with Meaghan Smith and Sam Bassler on top,” Bettlach said. “Then we’ve got Katie Rogers and Jody Ellis. We’ve got some girls that can put the ball in the back of the net. It’s nice to have a weapon like Katie Rogers come off the bench and be able to put the ball in the back of the net.”
If the offense struggles, Bettlach expects his defense to keep the Knights in games. Senior Morgan Bohnenstiehl is the back-line anchor along with sophomores Sydney Beach and Eryn Fanning, both of whom started as freshmen. Juniors Kalie Gibbs, who has returned from an ACL injury, is given the defense a boost.
Junior Maddie Keller can play as a defender, but also is being utilized as a wing midfielder. Sierra Schlemmer, a freshman, Chloe Scott, a junior, and Rebecca Byrd, a sophomore, help out on defense off the bench.
“For us, it starts in the back,” Bettlach said. “Our defense has been solid. We’ve only given up four goals all year. Those four goals have all been off restarts. It’s something we need to work on, but we are keeping teams out of the back of the net during the run of play.”
Junior Mercedes King and senior Madisyn Stauffer split the goalkeeping duties.
Ellis, Wilson and sophomore Jordyn Besserman are among the top midfielders.
Bettlach said Highland and Waterloo are the Knights’ most difficult MVC challengers. Triad, however, defeated Highland 3-0 and Waterloo 4-0. Mascoutah, meanwhile, is 6-3 overall, although it suffered a 7-0 loss to Triad.
“In the next two weeks, we play Althoff and go to Missouri and play Rockwood Summit, Webster Groves and Fort Zumwalt South,” Bettlach said. “I’ll have a better idea of where we really are after we play some real good competition. Not that we haven’t play good competition; we have. But we haven’t played to our potential yet.”
First Responder Night
Belleville East will have an inaugural First Responder Appreciation Night on Thursday during its SWC game against the visiting O’Fallon Panthers.
All policemen, firemen and emergency medical services employees from Belleville, Swansea, Fairview Heights, Shiloh, O’Fallon and other St. Clair County communities are invited to attend the game and be recognized at halftime of the varsity contest, which begins at 6:45 p.m.
BND High School Girls Soccer Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Tuesday.
All Classes
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Collinsville (5)
7-3-1
2.
Granite City
8-1
3.
Edwardsville
7-3-2
4.
Belleville West
7-3-2
5.
Alton
8-1-1
Also receiving votes: Althoff (7-3-1), Triad (9-2), Columbia (8-2-1), Waterloo (5-3-3), Highland (8-3), Belleville East (3-5-3), Mascoutah (6-3).
