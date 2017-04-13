West junior’s four goals power Maroons soccer past Althoff

It’s been quite a week in the Mathenia household.
Belleville West girls soccer coach Jason Mathenia posted his 200th career victory Tuesday. On Thursday, his daughter, Taylor, scored four goals as the Maroons defeated visiting Althoff 5-1.
“It was a really good game,” said Taylor Mathenia, a junior forward who enjoyed her first career four-goal outburst. “We definitely came out ready tonight.
“It’s been a good week. It’s been awesome.”
The Maroons, who led 4-0 at halftime thanks to Mathenia’s three goals, improved to 8-3-2. Althoff fell to 7-4-1.
West defeated previously unbeaten Granite City 1-0 for Jason Mathenia’s 200th win.
“He didn’t tell us, actually, on Tuesday that it was going to be his 200th win,” Taylor Mathenia said. “He kind of kept that to himself. He told us afterward, and that kind of made it even better, especially since (Granite City) was his hometown and where he went to school.”
Jason Mathenia said Thursday topped Tuesday in terms of enjoyment.
“It was a very, very good week against some good opponents,” he said. “Granite City was undefeated and is having a great year. They’ve beaten some top teams in St. Louis. Althoff’s had a great start to their year. They had a very good result against Edwardsville the other night, losing 2-1.
“So it’s not like either of these opponents were weak. They were very high-quality opponents.”
Key moments
Taylor Mathenia scored her first goal at 15:48, knocking the ball ahead a few yards, racing onto it and finishing past junior goalie Rachel Monken.
The lead went to 2-0 when freshman Gabby Holtrop scored deep in the box off a corner kick by sophomore Courtney Vollmer at 26:15. Sophomore Katelyn Grandcolas hit a back pass to Mathenia that led to Mathenia’s second goal that made it 3-0 at 28:33.
Mathenia got to a loose ball and scored into an open net at 35:11 to make it 4-0.
“There’s not many games when she has very good moments that aren’t special,” Jason Mathenia said. “So yeah, it’s very meaningful. She’s proven that, without a doubt, she can be one of the top players in the area.”
Junior Jessica Hoffman scored the Crusaders’ goal, which came at 63:26 and made it 4-1. It followed a second yellow card to sophomore Emelia O’Neill, meaning Althoff was short-handed when Hoffman’s shot went between junior goalie Bailey Redden and the left post.
But Taylor Mathenia got that goal back when she scored for the fourth time in the final minute.
“West is a really strong team,” Althoff coach Juergen Huetter said. “It’s the best team we’ve seen this year. And then you have a player out there like Taylor Mathenia scoring four goals. I’m a big fan of hers, anyway. She’s the real deal.
“Our inexperience, our youthfulness showed today. Right now, we’re paying dues because we are young. But we had a good second-half effort. After getting down 4-0 ... the effort was there. We just have to figure things out. But I’m pleased we showed some character.”
David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm
Comments