O’Fallon breezes to title at Panthers Girls Invitational

O’Fallon seniors Tamya Houston and Mya Watson-Blake helped the host team dominate in the sprints Friday as the Panthers won the team title at the O’Fallon Panthers Girls Track and Field Invitational.

Houston took home the title in the 100 meters, while Watson-Blake nipped teammate Kersten Douglas by less than a second in the 200 meters. Both Houston and Watson-Blake also had a hand in the Panthers winning 400 and 800 meter teams as O’Fallon finished the day with 217 points, well ahead of Southwestern Conference rivals Edwardsville (173 points) and Belleville West (123 points).

Watson Blake also won the high jump with a leap of 5-feet-2-inches.

Edwardsville got wins from Abby Korak in the 3,200 meters, Victoria Vegher (800 meters), Melissa Spencer (1,600 meters) and Kendra Griggs in the 300 meter hurdles.

Belleville West won titles in the 100 meter hurdles when sophomore Kelvi Searcy finished with a time of 15.51 seconds. The Maroons got victories from Amanda Coughlin in the 400 meters and Brittany Walker in the triple jump.

Freeburg junior Stephanie Jacobs won the pole vault, while Triad junior Kelly Potoroff won the shot put.