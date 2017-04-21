Mascoutah repeats as champions at Military Classic invitational

Mascoutah seniors Jarred Silvia and Glen Gibbons won individual titles, and the Indians used their depth to score in nearly every event Friday as they went on to win the overall team championship at the Military Classic Track Invitational.
With a light drizzle falling throughout and more rain predicted for later in the evening, Mascoutah athletic director Scott Battas began the 16-team event early. But with Gibbons winning the long jump with an effort of 21 feet, 7 1/4 inches and Silvia winning the large school division in the 300 meter hurdles, the Indians coasted to the large-school title for the second straight year.
Mascoutah finished with 200 points, 42 points more than second-place Marion. Freeburg won the small-school class, finishing with 162 points, while Central was second with 136 points. Mascoutah’s 200 points also gave it the overall team title for the second straight year.
Indians coach Darren Latham said his team performed well.
“I’m very pleased. It’s always nice to come out and win a meet that you are hosting. It wasn’t an easy night to compete with the light rain and the cooler weather. But I thought we were able to put up some good performances. I like the way we’re competing, and we’re hoping to finish the regular season strong and then have everybody ready to go for the sectional and state. The goal is to be in the top 10 at (Class 2A) state and possibly top 5.”
Other winners for Mascoutah were Devin Wills (100 meters), Zach Wheeler (discus) and Brandon Johnson (800 meters). Six-time defending Class 2A state champion Cahokia, competing without several of its top athletes, got a pair of wins from Brandon Roberson (200 and 400 meters), along with Andra Ward (triple jump). Granite City senior Will O’Keefe won the 1,600 meters.
Small-school division champion Freeburg was led by championships from Zach Pluff (high jump), Brendan Meng (long jump and triple jump), Ian Alberts (pole vault), Drew Wilkerson (800 meters) and Nick Elbe (200 meters). Small-school runner-up Central received wins from Ben Rakers (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles) and Collin Thomas (100 meters).
Madison junior Javon Watkins won the small school 3,200 meters, and Waterloo sprinter Noah Hays won the 400 meters.
